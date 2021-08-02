Court allows investigation in absentia against Yanukovych in case of shootings on Maidan

Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has given permission to conduct an investigation in absentia against former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych in the case of murders of protesters on the Maidan (Independence Square) in 2014, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reports.

"Pechersky District Court of Kyiv upheld a motion of an investigator of the State Bureau of Investigations [SBI] to grant permission to carry out a special pretrial investigation against the former President of Ukraine in criminal proceedings on the facts of organizing a number of grave and especially grave violent crimes, including premeditated murders of protesters in February 2014 in the central part of Kyiv – on the Independence Square and adjacent streets," the report says.