12:06 31.07.2021

Ukraine records 916 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over past 24 hours

Ukraine recorded 916 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 15 deaths as of Saturday morning, the press service for the Ukrainian Health Ministry said.

"Ukraine registered 916 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, including 61 children and 43 medical workers. Additionally, 486 people were hospitalized, 15 patients died and 510 recovered over the past 24 hours," the ministry's press service said.

Ukraine has recorded a total of 2.253 million cases of COVID-19, including 52,945 deaths and 2.187 million recoveries, since the pandemic began.

The highest numbers of cases in the past 24 hours were recorded in Kyiv, 176, Odesa region, 85, Donetsk region, 73, Kharkiv region, 70, and Dnipropetrovsk region, 56.

