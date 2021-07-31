Facts

08:50 31.07.2021

NABU: SBU officers illegally deliver Chaus to building on Volodymyrska, refusing to hand over to detectives

2 min read
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) identified the cars that were used to transport former judge of Dniprovsky District Court of Kyiv, Mykola Chaus, to the Ukrainian capital, but the detectives failed to stop them, the NABU press service said on the Telegram channel.

"NABU identified the cars with which the SBU officers were transporting wanted judge Chaus, however, the police officers did not react to the lawful demands of detectives to stop and hand over the suspect to them, after which they illegally delivered him to 33 Volodymyrska Street," the NABU said.

The NABU said that in accordance with Part 1 of Article 210 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, the authorized official is obliged to deliver the detainee to the nearest unit of the pretrial investigation agency.

"Law enforcers must abide by the law and turn over the suspect, who is wanted by detectives, to authorized representatives of the National Bureau," the bureau said.

NABU also released a video showing how detectives demand to stop the driver of the car in which judge Chaus was allegedly in, but their demands are ignored. Both cars drove into the courtyard of the SBU Central Office on Volodymyrska Street. The NABU detectives were not allowed to enter the territory by the guards.

