09:19 29.07.2021

Zelensky replaces General Staff chief, Donbas operation commander

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has relieved the chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the commander of Kyiv's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in the east of the country of their duties.

"President Volodymyr Zelensky has decided to change the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the commander of the Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the commander of the Joint Forces Operation. Accordingly, Serhiy Korniychuk, Yevhen Moysiuk and Volodymyr Kravchenko have been dismissed," according to a statement published on the Ukrainian presidential website on Wednesday evening.

Serhiy Shaptala has been appointed to the post of chief of the General Staff, while Oleksandr Pavliuk has been appointed the JFO commander. The relevant decrees are available for viewing on the presidential website.

As reported earlier, commander of the Pivnich (North) operational command, Maj. Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny, was appointed as chief commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, replacing Ruslan Khomchak.

