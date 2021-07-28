Facts

14:29 28.07.2021

Light-engine sports plane downed in Prykarpattia region, four people killed – State Emergency Service

Light-engine sports plane downed in Prykarpattia region, four people killed – State Emergency Service

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a sports light-engine plane fell on a private residential building, killing four people, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"On July 28 at about 13.40 near the village of Sheparivtsi, Kolomyia district, a light-engine sports plane crashed onto a private residential building, followed by burning, as a result of which four people died," the service said.

It notes that the fire that started after the plane crashed was successfully contained at 13.58. Ten people and three units of the service's equipment were involved in extinguishing.

