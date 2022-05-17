Facts

18:11 17.05.2022

On Tuesday, Russian military fire artillery at city hospital in Severodonetsk again; ten people killed, three wounded – Haidai

1 min read
On Tuesday, the Russian military fired artillery again at the city hospital in Severodonetsk, killing ten people in the region, three were wounded, Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai has said.

"The Russians hit two hospital buildings and the Impulse building in Severodonetsk, airstrikes in Popasna region, there are ten killed and three wounded in the region," Haidai said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

He said that among the wounded were residents of Hirne, Zolote and Borivske.

Haidai said that on Tuesday morning, the enemy again directed artillery fire at Severodonetsk city multidisciplinary hospital, where two more buildings were now damaged. A hit was also recorded in the building of Severodonetsk research and production association "Impulse" known for developments worldwide.

According to him, also in Severodonetsk, a building materials store and four high-rise buildings were destroyed as a result of shelling. Four more houses are in Rubizhne, two are in Lysychansk.

"At least two air strikes were carried out by the Russians on the villages of Popasna community. Three houses were destroyed in Vrubivka, four in Komyshuvaha, two each in Novozvanivka and Troyitske. Three in Toshkivka of Hirske community," the administration's head said.

Tags: #hospital #killing #severodonetsk
