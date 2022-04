Ukrainian Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm Russia’s info on destruction of Ukrainian transport aircraft

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry does not confirm the Russian Federation's information about the destruction of a Ukrainian transport plane, spokesman of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Oleksandr MotuzIanyk said.

"I do not confirm this information," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Monday.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a Ukrainian military transport plane carrying a shipment of weapons for Ukraine was allegedly shot down near Odesa.