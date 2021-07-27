Facts

12:19 27.07.2021

UNDP opens two renovated medical call centers in eastern Ukraine

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, together with national partners, officially opened two renovated medical call centers in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, and Severodonetsk, Luhansk region.

The equipment for the call centre, worth around EUR 17,000 (about UAH 540.000), was purchased with the financial support of the European Union under the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme, the message reads.

The centers are based at Kramatorsk Primary Healthcare Centre No. 1 and Severodonetsk City Multidisciplinary Hospital. They will serve about 180,000 residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Up to six coordinators work in the call centers and use a specially designed call system, which helps them call back those who could not reach the centre immediately.

"The European Union continues to support the effective functioning of the healthcare system in eastern Ukraine, ensuring that needs of all local residents are addressed. Together with our partners from the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme and the European Investment Bank, we've been piloting new approaches to health service delivery, which is crucial in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic, and renovating medical facilities in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," Martin Schroeder, acting Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said.

