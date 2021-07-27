Facts

09:49 27.07.2021

Two-fold reduction in losses of Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded during year of ceasefire operation in Donbas - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

During the year of the ceasefire operation in Donbas, a two-fold reduction in casualties among the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was recorded, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine reports.

"A year ago, the ceasefire regime came into effect. Despite numerous violations on the Russian side, the results of the ceasefire are obvious: half the deaths of Ukrainian servicemen, three times fewer wounded, almost three times less shelling attacks, compared to the period from July 2019 to July 2020," the Ukrainian delegation said on Facebook.

According to the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters, from July 27, 2019 to July 26, 2020, the armed formations of the Russian Federation have launched 4,257 attacks on Ukrainian positions. Eighty-eight Ukrainian servicemen were killed, 494 were injured.

Over the same period from July 27, 2020 to July 26, 2021, some 1,995 attacks were recorded, 45 Ukrainian military personnel were killed, and 154 were injured.

"All this was paid for at a high price. The Ukrainian delegation thanks every serviceman who fulfills his military duty in difficult conditions. Ukraine remains faithful to its obligations on the political and diplomatic way of resolving the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine," it said.

A full and comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas began to operate from 00:01 on July 27, 2020. The corresponding agreement within the TCG provided for, inter alia, a ban on the activities of sabotage and reconnaissance groups, on the conduct of sniper fire.

Tags: #donbas #military #tcg
Interfax-Ukraine
