Facts

15:05 24.07.2021

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on countering dual citizenship of officials

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree that enacts the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on additional measures to coordinate the implementation of public policy in the field of citizenship dated July 16, 2021.

Relevant document No. 305/2021 was released on the president's website.

According to the decision of the NSDC, in the declarations of persons authorized to perform the functions of the government or local government, information on the lack of citizenship of a foreign state, as well as documents giving the right to permanent residence in the territory of a foreign state, should be displayed.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine was instructed to inform at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council in August 2021 on the results of the development and submission to the Verkhovna Rada of bills aimed at resolving issues of dual (multiple) citizenship.

Control over the implementation of the decision is entrusted to the NSDC secretary.

The decree comes into force on the day of its promulgation.

Tags: #zelensky #citizenship #nsdc
