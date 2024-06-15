Facts

Document on EU accession talks with Ukraine includes Hungary's conditions on national minorities' rights – Szijjártó

Hungary's conditions on respect for the rights of national minorities were included to a framework document on EU accession talks with Ukraine, Foreign Minister of Hungary Péter Szijjártó has said.

"After sharp discussions, an agreement was reached in Brussels this evening: all Hungarian conditions were included in the framework document for the negotiations with Ukraine. So now we also have a document from Brussels stating that Ukraine must return the rights taken from Transcarpathian Hungarians over the past years," he said on Facebook on Friday, June 14.

The official emphasized that some member countries did not even want to hear about this condition, but Budapest made it clear that it insists "on the restoration of the rights of minorities, which are linked to the preservation of national identity, the use of the mother tongue and learning in the mother tongue," which are, in the opinion of the Hungary side, being violated in Ukraine.

