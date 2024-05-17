Szijjártó vetoes CoE resolution recognizing only Zelenskyy's peace plan

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Szijjártó Péter has announced his decision to veto a resolution of the Council of Europe (CoE) which recognized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula as the only peace plan.

"The Council of Europe is now 75 years old, it could have been a great platform for creating peace, but after the expulsion of Russia, this opportunity was lost here. Instead of weapons shipments and fantasizing about nuclear war, we finally need real peace negotiations," he said on Facebook on Friday.

According to the minister, real peace negotiations can only take place if all warring parties are sitting around the table.

"Even today, the Council wanted to adopt a resolution in which it only wanted to recognize President Zelenskyy's peace plan – the Peace Formula – as the only one that should be considered and supported. This is unacceptable for us. Others have prepared peace plans, which are no worse than the Ukrainian president's one. I asked that we include the other peace plans in the resolution of the Council of Europe. This was rejected by the majority. That is why I vetoed it, so there was no council resolution," Szijjártó said.