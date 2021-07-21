Facts

13:48 21.07.2021

Residents of Kyiv trust Klitschko more than Zelensky – Rating poll

2 min read

KYIV. July 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Kyiv residents most of all trust leader of the UDAR party, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko than President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the results of a poll conducted by the sociological group Rating on July 10-14.

According to the survey, 53% of the capital's residents trust Klitschko, 42% trust Zelensky. Sociologists also found out that if the elections of the mayor of Kyiv were held in the near future, then Vitali Klitschko would have won them, supported by 50.5% of those who made their choice and would have taken part in the voting. Ex-mayor of Kyiv Oleksandr Popov is supported by 8.9%, showman and volunteer Serhiy Prytula – by 7.6%, ex-mayor Oleksandr Omelchenko – by 6.3%, and MP Oleksiy Kucherenko – by 5%. The rating of other candidates is lower.

Some 65% expressed their unequivocal readiness to take part in the elections to the Verkhovna Rada, if they were held in the near future. Some 24.5% of those who will vote and have made their choice are ready to support the Servant of the People party, 19.7% of respondents would vote for the European Solidarity party, 10.8% for Vitali Klitschko's UDAR, 9.5% for Batkivschyna, 8% for the Opposition Platform - For Life, and for the Strength and honor party - 4.4%, for Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy - 4.3%. The rating of other political forces is less than 3%.

In the course of the study, 1,200 residents of Kyiv aged 18 and over were interviewed using a formalized face-to-face interview. Error of representativeness of the study with a confidence level of 0.95 is no more than 2.8%.

Tags: #conference #klitschko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:59 21.07.2021
Residents of Kyiv trust Klitschko more than Zelensky – Rating poll

Residents of Kyiv trust Klitschko more than Zelensky – Rating poll

13:24 21.07.2021
More than half of Ukrainians believe trial involving Medvechuk case to be protracted, without real decision – poll

More than half of Ukrainians believe trial involving Medvechuk case to be protracted, without real decision – poll

13:01 21.07.2021
Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna pass to Rada – poll

Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna pass to Rada – poll

16:27 20.07.2021
Vast majority of Ukrainians disapprove of government's activities – poll

Vast majority of Ukrainians disapprove of government's activities – poll

14:37 19.07.2021
Ukraine's Migration Service unlawfully refuses asylum seekers, Hizb ut-Tahrir reps - human rights activists

Ukraine's Migration Service unlawfully refuses asylum seekers, Hizb ut-Tahrir reps - human rights activists

14:14 19.07.2021
Half of Kyiv residents assess mayor Klitschko's activities positively – poll

Half of Kyiv residents assess mayor Klitschko's activities positively – poll

16:54 16.07.2021
Putin's article addressed not to Ukrainians, but to world leaders – political expert

Putin's article addressed not to Ukrainians, but to world leaders – political expert

16:20 16.07.2021
Over 700,000 residents of ORDLO applied for Russian passports – report

Over 700,000 residents of ORDLO applied for Russian passports – report

12:23 16.07.2021
Economic losses from temporary occupation of Crimea by Russia amount to $135 bln – study

Economic losses from temporary occupation of Crimea by Russia amount to $135 bln – study

17:31 14.07.2021
About 70% of Ukrainians confident Zelensky-Putin meeting to help resolve situation in Donbas – poll

About 70% of Ukrainians confident Zelensky-Putin meeting to help resolve situation in Donbas – poll

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Constitutional Court recognizes seizure of goods in simplified customs control zone as unconstitutional

Monitoring of air pollution near Rivneazot carried out 24/7, no threats detected

Rivneazot eliminates consequences of release of nitrous gases, no victims or injured reported

Danish Ambassador during his visit to JFO area: You protect security of Europe, if you are in danger, then we cannot be safe either

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires says Zelensky, Biden to meet in summer

LATEST

Washington not to allow Russia to use energy to put pressure on Kyiv – State Department spokesperson

Cabinet approves strategy of reforming public administration of Ukraine for 2022-2025

Constitutional Court recognizes seizure of goods in simplified customs control zone as unconstitutional

Tymoshenko: Batkivschyna develops draft Constitution with fourth control branch of power

Olympic Games in Tokyo to be broadcasted by UA:PERSHYI TV channel

Szijjarto to visit Ukraine on July 22, trip to Donbas planned

Monitoring of air pollution near Rivneazot carried out 24/7, no threats detected

Ukraine records 655 new cases of COVID-19, 577 recoveries, 13 deaths over past day

Rivneazot eliminates consequences of release of nitrous gases, no victims or injured reported

Danish Ambassador during his visit to JFO area: You protect security of Europe, if you are in danger, then we cannot be safe either

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD