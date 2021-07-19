Facts

16:10 19.07.2021

Finnish diplomat Mikko Kinnunen appointed as new Chairperson's Special Representative in Ukraine

OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ann Linde has appointed Finnish diplomat Mikko Kinnunen to the post of OSCE Chairperson's Special Representative in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland said on Monday.

"Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, who is the OSCE Chairman-in-Office in 2021, has appointed Ambassador Mikko Kinnunen as OSCE Chairperson's Special Representative in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group. Kinnunen will take up his duties on August 1," the ministry said.

