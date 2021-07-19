Finnish diplomat Mikko Kinnunen appointed as new Chairperson's Special Representative in Ukraine

OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ann Linde has appointed Finnish diplomat Mikko Kinnunen to the post of OSCE Chairperson's Special Representative in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland said on Monday.

