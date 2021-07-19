TCG to consider violations of ceasefire regime in Donbas, implementation of Minsk accords on July 20-21

The next meetings of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in the mode of videoconferences are scheduled for July 20-21, the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the TCG reported on the Telegram channel.

"A videoconference of the Working Groups on security, political issues, humanitarian working group, economic working group is scheduled for July 20. Videoconference of the general meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group is scheduled for July 21," the message says.

The agenda includes the issue of violations of the ceasefire by the armed formations of the Russian Federation, improvement of the control mechanism; implementation of the Minsk agreements and the results of the Paris summit; ensuring security in the conflict zone, compliance with the ceasefire; continuation of the development of a plan of joint steps.

The resumption of the checkpoint operation and the opening of new ones in the settlements Zolote and Schastia, the exchange of detainees, full and unconditional access of international organizations to the occupied territories and the restoration of socio-economic ties across the disengagement line will also be considered.

"At present, consultations are continuing at the level of political advisers to the Normandy Four, the purpose of which is to return to strict observance by the parties of the full and comprehensive ceasefire. Ukraine's international partners support this direction of our policy," the message says.