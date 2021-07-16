Facts

19:02 16.07.2021

NSDC imposes sanctions against nine more Ukrainian citizens from U.S. sanctions list

1 min read
NSDC imposes sanctions against nine more Ukrainian citizens from U.S. sanctions list

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has imposed sanctions against nine Ukrainian citizens who are included in the U.S. sanctions lists, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"Earlier, we reported that out of 130 citizens against whom sanctions were imposed, today not three are considered dead, but four, that is, 126 people [remain]. The previous decision concerned 100 people, for whom it has already been made, 26 people left. Today we made a relevant decision on the imposition of sanctions against nine persons. We work on the rest of the persons, depending on the need at the next NSDC meetings, such a decision will be made," Danilov said at a briefing following the NSDC meeting in Kyiv on Friday.

He said that in relation to Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoisky, MP Andriy Derkach and MP Oleksandr Dubinsky, there are no citizens on the list against whom the sanctions were imposed.

"Neither Kolomoisky, nor Derkach, nor Dubinsky are on this list at the moment. We will inform what will happen at the next meetings," Danilov said, answering a question from journalists.

Tags: #nsdc #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:03 16.07.2021
Cabinet to take additional measures to respond to new COVID-19 variants – Danilov

Cabinet to take additional measures to respond to new COVID-19 variants – Danilov

13:20 13.07.2021
Information about alleged intention of NSDC to create a register of banned media not true - Danilov

Information about alleged intention of NSDC to create a register of banned media not true - Danilov

09:55 13.07.2021
Situation in electricity market of Ukraine under control - NSDC secretary

Situation in electricity market of Ukraine under control - NSDC secretary

18:20 12.07.2021
Danilov: out of 134 Ukrainian citizens under U.S. sanctions, 100 are in our sanctions list

Danilov: out of 134 Ukrainian citizens under U.S. sanctions, 100 are in our sanctions list

12:54 12.07.2021
European Council extends economic sanctions against Russia for 6 months

European Council extends economic sanctions against Russia for 6 months

16:31 10.07.2021
Danilov denies info about weakening sanctions against Medvedchuk, purchase of fuel station network related to MP by commercial structure

Danilov denies info about weakening sanctions against Medvedchuk, purchase of fuel station network related to MP by commercial structure

14:27 07.07.2021
Ukrainian govt proposes to NSDC to impose sanctions against Belarusian individuals for falsifying elections, suppressing protests

Ukrainian govt proposes to NSDC to impose sanctions against Belarusian individuals for falsifying elections, suppressing protests

10:01 07.07.2021
NSDC imposes sanctions against 100 Ukrainians subject to U.S. Treasury sanctions – Danilov

NSDC imposes sanctions against 100 Ukrainians subject to U.S. Treasury sanctions – Danilov

15:24 06.07.2021
Danilov: France, Germany bear moral responsibility for occupation of parts of Georgia, Ukraine by Russia

Danilov: France, Germany bear moral responsibility for occupation of parts of Georgia, Ukraine by Russia

12:48 06.07.2021
NSDC not to include any names in register of oligarchs, subject to voluntary abandonment of their assets - Danilov

NSDC not to include any names in register of oligarchs, subject to voluntary abandonment of their assets - Danilov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet to take additional measures to respond to new COVID-19 variants – Danilov

Document unites people in effort to build their own state, must continue this work with dignity - Zelensky on occasion of anniversary of Declaration of State Sovereignty

Rada appoints Monastyrsky as Interior Minister

Tupytsky informed about suspicion of illegal use of key to sign payment documents of Constitutional Court

U.S. acting Chargé d'Affaires, during his visit to JFO area, assures Washington to continue supporting Ukraine by providing logistical assistance

LATEST

Document unites people in effort to build their own state, must continue this work with dignity - Zelensky on occasion of anniversary of Declaration of State Sovereignty

Rada appoints Monastyrsky as Interior Minister

Tupytsky informed about suspicion of illegal use of key to sign payment documents of Constitutional Court

Since July 2020, some 1.3 mln Ukrainian tourists visit Egypt, about 30 cases of COVID-19 recorded

Denisova calls indictment against Ukrainian Yesypenko example of intimidation of independent journalists in Russia-occupied Crimea

U.S. acting Chargé d'Affaires, during his visit to JFO area, assures Washington to continue supporting Ukraine by providing logistical assistance

Constitutional Court considers every citizen of Ukraine obliged to know Ukrainian - court decision

Daily COVID-19 levels growing in Ukraine: 737 new cases, 17 deaths seen in past 24 hours

Denisova calls on UN, OSCE to increase pressure on Russia

Over one million vaccinations carried out in July

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD