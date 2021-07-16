NSDC imposes sanctions against nine more Ukrainian citizens from U.S. sanctions list

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has imposed sanctions against nine Ukrainian citizens who are included in the U.S. sanctions lists, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"Earlier, we reported that out of 130 citizens against whom sanctions were imposed, today not three are considered dead, but four, that is, 126 people [remain]. The previous decision concerned 100 people, for whom it has already been made, 26 people left. Today we made a relevant decision on the imposition of sanctions against nine persons. We work on the rest of the persons, depending on the need at the next NSDC meetings, such a decision will be made," Danilov said at a briefing following the NSDC meeting in Kyiv on Friday.

He said that in relation to Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoisky, MP Andriy Derkach and MP Oleksandr Dubinsky, there are no citizens on the list against whom the sanctions were imposed.

"Neither Kolomoisky, nor Derkach, nor Dubinsky are on this list at the moment. We will inform what will happen at the next meetings," Danilov said, answering a question from journalists.