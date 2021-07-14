Facts

16:02 14.07.2021

Constitutional Court rules constitutional law on ensuring functioning of Ukrainian language as state language

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has ruled the law on ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language to be constitutionally valid, the court's press service has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The Constitutional Court has just made a decision, which recognized the law on ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language to be constitutionally valid," the court said, noting that the full text of the decision will be published on the court's website on Thursday.

