Dutch Minister calls on working Ukrainian men to provide their own housing

Minister of Asylum and Migration Mona Keijzer stated that Ukrainian men who have a job should take care of their own housing, the Dutch broadcaster NOS reports.

She emphasized that the country is gradually reaching the limit of its capabilities in the field of providing asylum. "It is quite fair that men who have a job and income should take care of their own housing and pay for it. For example, from relatives who already live here. You can also ask for help from your employer," the minister said, noting that working Dutch people also solve housing issues themselves.

According to Keijzer, this is not a strict requirement for people who fled the war. "They receive protection here," she added. At the same time, the minister emphasized that mothers with children will continue to receive state asylum.

"Currently, Dutch municipalities provide about 97,000 places for Ukrainian refugees, which are fully filled, while hundreds of new people arrive in the country every month. In August, a record number of 435 Ukrainians applied to the Red Cross," the report said.