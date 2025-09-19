Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:20 19.09.2025

Dutch Minister calls on working Ukrainian men to provide their own housing

1 min read

Minister of Asylum and Migration Mona Keijzer stated that Ukrainian men who have a job should take care of their own housing, the Dutch broadcaster NOS reports.

She emphasized that the country is gradually reaching the limit of its capabilities in the field of providing asylum. "It is quite fair that men who have a job and income should take care of their own housing and pay for it. For example, from relatives who already live here. You can also ask for help from your employer," the minister said, noting that working Dutch people also solve housing issues themselves.

According to Keijzer, this is not a strict requirement for people who fled the war. "They receive protection here," she added. At the same time, the minister emphasized that mothers with children will continue to receive state asylum.

"Currently, Dutch municipalities provide about 97,000 places for Ukrainian refugees, which are fully filled, while hundreds of new people arrive in the country every month. In August, a record number of 435 Ukrainians applied to the Red Cross," the report said.

Tags: #ukrainian #job #migration_mona_keijzer

MORE ABOUT

12:46 26.08.2025
Trump: Ukraine and Russia should decide for themselves when to hold high level meeting

Trump: Ukraine and Russia should decide for themselves when to hold high level meeting

13:04 20.08.2025
Language Ombudsman notes importance of opening Ukrainian language courses in Brazil

Language Ombudsman notes importance of opening Ukrainian language courses in Brazil

09:45 14.08.2025
Ukrainian detained in Poland on suspicion of sabotage

Ukrainian detained in Poland on suspicion of sabotage

17:44 12.08.2025
In Russia, Ukrainian doctor sentenced to 5 years in prison for serving in AFU in 2018

In Russia, Ukrainian doctor sentenced to 5 years in prison for serving in AFU in 2018

16:46 26.06.2025
Vast majority of books in Ukraine published in state language

Vast majority of books in Ukraine published in state language

15:25 16.06.2025
Ukrainian Helicopters complain about information attack

Ukrainian Helicopters complain about information attack

09:50 16.06.2025
Ukrainian Helicopters decries another groundless smear campaign

Ukrainian Helicopters decries another groundless smear campaign

11:16 14.03.2025
Evacuation at the Cost of Lives. UNMISS personnel killed and injured during attack on UN helicopter in Nasir, South Sudan

Evacuation at the Cost of Lives. UNMISS personnel killed and injured during attack on UN helicopter in Nasir, South Sudan

12:11 01.03.2025
Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian community in USA

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian community in USA

19:42 29.01.2025
Large-scale transfer of military aid to 6 units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by "Ukrainian Helicopters"

Large-scale transfer of military aid to 6 units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by "Ukrainian Helicopters"

HOT NEWS

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Central Election Commission recognizes Tetiana Chornovil as elected Ukrainian MP

Bodies of 1,000 victims repatriated to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

More than 170 square km, nine settlements liberated since start of Dobropillia counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal says Ukraine will soon produce 1,000 interceptor drones daily

LATEST

Lithuanian FM arrives in Kyiv

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company ships first batch of medicines to Libya

Networks of Kryvy Rih CHPP are 60% ready for autumn-winter period – Kuleba

Reps of Defense Ministry, German company FFG discuss localizing armored vehicle repairs in Ukraine

Umerov says Ukraine's strategy to prevent Russians from maneuvering on front

Trump: Russia-Ukraine war settlement most difficult thing for me, relationship between Putin and Zelenskyy horrible

Poroshenko takes big batch of aid to front: drones, armored medevacs, excavators and electronic warfare equipment

Zelenskyy: Russia not listening to President Trump's position on ending killings

74-year-old man injured in Russian FPV drone attack dies - Fedorov

Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralize 71 enemy drones last night, with hits in six locations recorded, attack continues

AD
AD