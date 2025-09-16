Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:38 16.09.2025

Issue of major restrictions for Russian-language books requires detailed study – Svyrydenko

3 min read
Issue of major restrictions for Russian-language books requires detailed study – Svyrydenko

In response to the petition, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that amendments to the legislation on restrictions on the printing, distribution and promotion of Russian-language books in Ukraine are possible subject to more detailed study with the involvement of a wide range of experts.

"Making changes to the legislation in order to supplement it is possible on the condition of a more detailed and thorough study of the issue you raised with the involvement of a wide range of experts," Svyrydenko said in the response to the petition.

The Prime Minister also noted that currently restrictions do not apply to publishing products imported by individuals not for the purpose of distribution, provided that the following requirements are met: publishing products are imported in hand luggage or accompanied baggage; the total number of publishing products does not exceed 10 copies; publishing products are not included in the Register of Publishing Products with anti-Ukrainian content.

It is also noted that the State Committee of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting ensures the implementation of this law "On publishing" by granting (refusing to grant, terminating) permission to import and distribute publishing products published in the state language of the aggressor state.

The government also recalled that, according to the law "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language", it is established that book publications in Ukraine are published and distributed in the state language or the languages ​​of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine, the official languages ​​of the European Union.

In particular, book publications may be published and distributed in other languages ​​in the following cases: a book publication published in Ukraine or imported into Ukraine in accordance with the procedure established by law contains exclusively works in the original language or in translation into the state language, the languages ​​of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine, the official languages ​​of the EU; the book publication was published by order of state authorities of Ukraine in the interests of national security, repelling Russian aggression against Ukraine and is not subject to sale or distribution in any other way through the book distribution network in Ukraine, the book publication was published before January 1, 2023, except for publications the distribution of which is prohibited in accordance with the Law "On publishing".

As reported, on August 28, a petition on the Cabinet of Ministers website calling for restrictions on the printing, distribution and promotion of Russian-language printed and electronic book products in Ukraine received the necessary number of votes for consideration.

Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, commenting on this petition at the signature collection stage, stated that the distribution of Russian-language book products in wartime is a challenge to cultural security, but a ban on distribution would violate the Constitution of Ukraine. Commenting on another proposal in the petition to limit the import of Russian-language products to Ukraine - no more than one unit per person, Ivanovska stated that she does not believe that the state should go so deeply into a person's personal space.

Tags: #language #books #svyrydenko

