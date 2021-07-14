Ukrainian govt establishes monthly additional payment of UAH 2,000 for retired military personnel

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on Wednesday, July 14, established a monthly additional payment in the amount of UAH 2,000 for retired military personnel.

In particular, from July 1, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers established a monthly additional payment of UAH 2,000 for retired military personnel who were assigned a pension until March 1, 2018, which will be taken into account for further increases in pension.

It is expected that the monthly surcharge will affect almost 400,000 retired military personnel.

Also, the government increased the minimum pension payment for combatants to the level of UAH 3,894.