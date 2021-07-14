Facts

15:12 14.07.2021

Ukrainian govt establishes monthly additional payment of UAH 2,000 for retired military personnel

1 min read
Ukrainian govt establishes monthly additional payment of UAH 2,000 for retired military personnel

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on Wednesday, July 14, established a monthly additional payment in the amount of UAH 2,000 for retired military personnel.

In particular, from July 1, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers established a monthly additional payment of UAH 2,000 for retired military personnel who were assigned a pension until March 1, 2018, which will be taken into account for further increases in pension.

It is expected that the monthly surcharge will affect almost 400,000 retired military personnel.

Also, the government increased the minimum pension payment for combatants to the level of UAH 3,894.

Tags: #military #payment
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:09 10.07.2021
Military retirees to receive monthly allowance of UAH 2,000, minimum pension to be UAH 3,800 – PM

Military retirees to receive monthly allowance of UAH 2,000, minimum pension to be UAH 3,800 – PM

18:41 07.07.2021
Order on uniform for female military personnel, which provides for high-heeled shoes, adopted back in 2017 - Taran

Order on uniform for female military personnel, which provides for high-heeled shoes, adopted back in 2017 - Taran

16:12 01.05.2021
Czech ammunition for Ukrainian Rapira tested in Rivne region

Czech ammunition for Ukrainian Rapira tested in Rivne region

09:43 23.04.2021
Russian forces returning to base after exercise in Crimea

Russian forces returning to base after exercise in Crimea

18:41 22.04.2021
Ukraine always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease military presence, deescalate Donbas situation – Zelensky

Ukraine always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease military presence, deescalate Donbas situation – Zelensky

13:25 16.01.2021
U.S. hands over another batch of military aid to Ukrainian Armed Forces - Embassy

U.S. hands over another batch of military aid to Ukrainian Armed Forces - Embassy

10:29 12.01.2021
Ukrainian military sailors arrive in United States to train on 'Island' boats

Ukrainian military sailors arrive in United States to train on 'Island' boats

13:48 18.09.2020
Defense Ministry developing Military Security Strategy aimed at obtaining country's membership in NATO – Taran

Defense Ministry developing Military Security Strategy aimed at obtaining country's membership in NATO – Taran

14:20 15.09.2020
U.S., British armed forces to take part in United Efforts 2020 exercise – UAF

U.S., British armed forces to take part in United Efforts 2020 exercise – UAF

10:41 15.09.2020
Multinational exercises Rapid Trident-2020 to start in Lviv region – Defense ministry

Multinational exercises Rapid Trident-2020 to start in Lviv region – Defense ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Constitutional Court rules constitutional law on ensuring functioning of Ukrainian language as state language

European Council confirms decision to recommend opening borders for Ukraine

Yermak: Normandy Four summit to be held in near future

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling attacks of Russia-led forces

Zelensky proposes Monastyrsky for post of Interior Minister

LATEST

Constitutional Court rules constitutional law on ensuring functioning of Ukrainian language as state language

European Council confirms decision to recommend opening borders for Ukraine

Yermak: Normandy Four summit to be held in near future

Visa-free travel between Ukraine, China real and necessary for mutual tourist, labor migration – expert

Language cannot be subject of speculation by both pro-Russian, pseudo-patriotic forces – Tkachenko

Consideration of motion on appointment of Monastyrsky as Interior Minister to take place on July 16

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling attacks of Russia-led forces

Zelensky proposes Monastyrsky for post of Interior Minister

Russia-led forces fire at Taramchuk, houses, transformer substation damaged – Ukrainian side of JCCC

Avakov resigns from post of Interior Minister of Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD