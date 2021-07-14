Consideration of motion on appointment of Monastyrsky as Interior Minister to take place on July 16

Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement Affairs Denys Monastyrsky has said that the consideration of the motion for his appointment as Minister of Internal Affairs will take place on Friday, July 16.

"Tomorrow, the relevant law enforcement committee will consider the letter of resignation of Minister of Interior Arsen Avakov. The day after tomorrow, a vote on this resignation letter will take place. And, probably, another meeting of the law enforcement committee will take place on Friday and, accordingly, consideration of the motion for the appointment of the minister of Internal Affairs," Monastyrsky toold reporters after a meeting of the Servant of the People faction on Tuesday.

Monastyrsky noted that he received an offer from the president to head the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Tuesday morning, and the decision for him "was extremely difficult."

"I can say that I made the most difficult decision in my life - to answer 'yes' to the president's proposal, to head the Interior Ministry," Monastyrsky said.

He stressed that he understands "what sacrifice he is making", as a person and as a politician. Answering the question why the president offered him the position of minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Monastyrsky said: "He offered, as a person with whom he was in the team, among the first persons who were actually announced, as the president's team, as the head of the profile committee on law enforcement issues, which, in his opinion, will be able to lead this direction," said the MP.

He also said that he did not know the reasons for Avakov's resignation, since he had not yet spoken to him. Monastyrsky also refused to assess the work of Minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Avakov.

"Let us [I will comment] after the relevant decisions of the Verkhovna Rada on accepting the resignation and on the appointment of a new minister are made," Monastyrsky said.

He declined to comment on any personnel appointments at the ministry following his possible arrival.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov announced that he had submitted a letter of resignation.

Denys Monastyrsky was born in Khmelnytsky on June 12, 1980. He graduated from the Faculty of Law of Khmelnytsky University of Management and Law. He studied at the Koretsky Institute of State and Law of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. He is a PhD in law.

In 2007, he was a lawyer at Hillmont Partners, in 2009 he worked at Global Ties KC. From 2015 to 2017, he worked as a lawyer at Legal Consulting. He is a secretary of the Competition Commission for the formation of the State Bureau of Investigations, an expert of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future. Monastyrsky has been a co-founder and board member of Podolsky youth cultural association "Into the future through culture" since 2006.

Monastyrsky is a candidate for deputies from the Servant of the People party in the 2019 parliamentary elections, No. 19 on the list.