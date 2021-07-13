Facts

18:46 13.07.2021

Russia-led forces fire at Taramchuk, houses, transformer substation damaged – Ukrainian side of JCCC

2 min read
Russia-led forces fire at Taramchuk, houses, transformer substation damaged – Ukrainian side of JCCC

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas on Tuesday, July 13, carried out a provocation by shelling a peaceful settlement near the contact line using weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements, the Ukrainian side of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) reports.

"On July 13, 2021, between 7:40 and 8:25, mercenaries from occupied Syhnalne carried out targeted shelling of Taramchuk settlement, Donetsk region, using artillery systems with 122 caliber. In total, the invaders fired more than 30 shells, as a result of which civilian buildings and a transformer substation were damaged, which led to the blackout of Yablyneva and Shyroka Streets," the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) press center said on Facebook.

It is noted that none of the civilians were injured.

Also, the Ukrainian side of the JCCC said that the enemy deliberately resorts to provocative shelling, increasing the number of violations with the use of prohibited weapons.

"At the same time, the mercenaries hide behind another Kremlin narrative about 'protecting the Russian people' and, allegedly, 'firing back,' which confirms the direct connection between the actions of occupation forces and their Moscow curators and serves as yet another proof of the planned nature of provocations by pro-Russian criminals," the report says.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC stresses that the Ukrainian Armed Forces strictly adhere to the ceasefire regime. All these violations were recorded and documented by the Ukrainian side of the JCCC and transferred to the OSCE SMM and the preliminary investigation bodies of Ukraine.

Tags: #jccc #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:24 10.07.2021
Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas, one more wounded, two get combat injuries over past day

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas, one more wounded, two get combat injuries over past day

09:40 09.07.2021
One KIA, one WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, one WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

09:27 08.07.2021
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier wounded by shrapnel amid shelling of Russian-occupation forces over past day

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier wounded by shrapnel amid shelling of Russian-occupation forces over past day

09:13 05.07.2021
Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – JFO HQ

12:07 03.07.2021
Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions in Nevelske area three times this day – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions in Nevelske area three times this day – JFO HQ

14:17 19.06.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas with violations place tanks in occupied village – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas with violations place tanks in occupied village – JFO HQ

14:32 27.05.2021
Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas killed by sniper fire

Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas killed by sniper fire

14:34 22.05.2021
Three Ukrainian soldiers injured near Luhanske village as result of enemy shelling - JFO headquarters

Three Ukrainian soldiers injured near Luhanske village as result of enemy shelling - JFO headquarters

11:26 22.05.2021
Ukrainian serviceman wounded as result of sniper fire in JFO zone - Skhid task force

Ukrainian serviceman wounded as result of sniper fire in JFO zone - Skhid task force

17:50 12.05.2021
Defense attachés of Sweden, Norway and Denmark visit positions of National Guard in JFO area

Defense attachés of Sweden, Norway and Denmark visit positions of National Guard in JFO area

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Avakov resigns from post of Interior Minister of Ukraine

Court seizes assets of wanted MP Kozak

'Steinmeier formula' implemented into Ukrainian legislation since 2014 – Arestovych

Zelensky: Normandy Four meeting should take place anyway

Ukraine needs guarantees for 10-15 years of stable gas supply in case of launching Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

LATEST

Avakov resigns from post of Interior Minister of Ukraine

Court seizes assets of wanted MP Kozak

'Steinmeier formula' implemented into Ukrainian legislation since 2014 – Arestovych

Zelensky: Normandy Four meeting should take place anyway

Ukraine needs guarantees for 10-15 years of stable gas supply in case of launching Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

Zelensky: We will definitely find time, analyze Putin's article, reply

Information about alleged intention of NSDC to create a register of banned media not true - Danilov

Merkel announces need to implement 'Steinmeier formula' in Ukrainian legislation

Putin's article 'On Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians' published on Kremlin website in Russian, Ukrainian

Zelensky, Steinmeier discuss Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO, situation in Donbas reforms in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD