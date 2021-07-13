Russia-led forces fire at Taramchuk, houses, transformer substation damaged – Ukrainian side of JCCC

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas on Tuesday, July 13, carried out a provocation by shelling a peaceful settlement near the contact line using weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements, the Ukrainian side of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) reports.

"On July 13, 2021, between 7:40 and 8:25, mercenaries from occupied Syhnalne carried out targeted shelling of Taramchuk settlement, Donetsk region, using artillery systems with 122 caliber. In total, the invaders fired more than 30 shells, as a result of which civilian buildings and a transformer substation were damaged, which led to the blackout of Yablyneva and Shyroka Streets," the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) press center said on Facebook.

It is noted that none of the civilians were injured.

Also, the Ukrainian side of the JCCC said that the enemy deliberately resorts to provocative shelling, increasing the number of violations with the use of prohibited weapons.

"At the same time, the mercenaries hide behind another Kremlin narrative about 'protecting the Russian people' and, allegedly, 'firing back,' which confirms the direct connection between the actions of occupation forces and their Moscow curators and serves as yet another proof of the planned nature of provocations by pro-Russian criminals," the report says.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC stresses that the Ukrainian Armed Forces strictly adhere to the ceasefire regime. All these violations were recorded and documented by the Ukrainian side of the JCCC and transferred to the OSCE SMM and the preliminary investigation bodies of Ukraine.