Facts

18:20 12.07.2021

Danilov: out of 134 Ukrainian citizens under U.S. sanctions, 100 are in our sanctions list

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov says that out of 134 Ukrainian citizens on the U.S. sanctions list, 100 are on the Ukrainian sanctions list.

"Regarding 134 Ukrainian citizens who are under U.S. sanctions, 100 of them are on our sanctions list, four people go separately with us, a large amount of work with our partners on this matter has recently been completed. We have received sufficient volume to make further decisions regarding certain people who may fall under the sanctions of Ukraine," Danilov told journalists in Kyiv on Monday.

At the same time, he said that Ukraine is cooperating on this issue not only with the U.S. partners, but also with partners from Europe.

"Our law enforcement agencies are working very hard today, helping the NSDC apparatus in this matter," he said.

