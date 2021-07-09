Facts

17:48 09.07.2021

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns torture of Ukrainian citizen Rabeshko in Belarus

1 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns torture of Ukrainian citizen Rabeshko in Belarus

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the torture of Ukrainian citizen Pavlo Rabeshko by the Belarusian execution authorities during his detention on July 3 in Stolin, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Ukrainian diplomats were in constant contact with Pavlo after his release and provided him with assistance to safely leave the territory of Belarus," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

Nikolenko added that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry calls on the authorities in Belarus to stop repressions against citizens, release all political prisoners and guarantee unconditional observance of fundamental human rights.

"We also recommend Ukrainians to weigh the risks when planning trips to Belarus," the spokesperson said.

On July 3, a Ukrainian citizen with a residence permit in Belarus, Pavlo Rabeshko, was detained in Stolin, Belarus. He was released the same day. After that, he said that he was tortured by officers of the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB).

Tags: #foreign_ministry #belarus #ukrainian_citizen
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:09 08.07.2021
Another 3 publications in Belarus report searches

Another 3 publications in Belarus report searches

12:52 08.07.2021
Ukraine refuses to purchase electricity of Belarusian NPP – Lithuanian PM

Ukraine refuses to purchase electricity of Belarusian NPP – Lithuanian PM

16:13 07.07.2021
Belarusian Embassy sends note to Ukraine's MFA due to insufficient security measures for Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kyiv

Belarusian Embassy sends note to Ukraine's MFA due to insufficient security measures for Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kyiv

14:27 07.07.2021
Ukrainian govt proposes to NSDC to impose sanctions against Belarusian individuals for falsifying elections, suppressing protests

Ukrainian govt proposes to NSDC to impose sanctions against Belarusian individuals for falsifying elections, suppressing protests

18:56 29.06.2021
Minsk's decision to suspend EaP participation shows disrespect for values of democracy, rule of law, human rights – Ukraine's MFA

Minsk's decision to suspend EaP participation shows disrespect for values of democracy, rule of law, human rights – Ukraine's MFA

15:34 21.06.2021
EU approves another package of sanctions against Belarus – European Council president

EU approves another package of sanctions against Belarus – European Council president

18:04 03.06.2021
Border Guard Service head: We will continue building up system of guarding border with Belarus

Border Guard Service head: We will continue building up system of guarding border with Belarus

13:18 31.05.2021
Razumkov: One must proceed from national interests in relations with Belarus

Razumkov: One must proceed from national interests in relations with Belarus

11:30 29.05.2021
Belarus ready to resume free trade if Kyiv reviews measures against Belarusian goods - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

Belarus ready to resume free trade if Kyiv reviews measures against Belarusian goods - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

14:41 28.05.2021
Belarus introduces individual licensing regime for some Ukrainian goods for six months – Ukraine's trade representative

Belarus introduces individual licensing regime for some Ukrainian goods for six months – Ukraine's trade representative

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Nykyforov appointed president's press secretary instead of Mendel – decrees

Maria Vitushok appointed Head of Staff at President's Office – decree

Merkel, Zelensky to meet on July 12 during dinner – German govt

Ambassador Çevik appeals to OSCE Permanent Council in connection with threefold increase in number of ceasefire violations in Donbas

Main office of Kyivvodokanal is being searched - Kyiv authorities

LATEST

Ukraine needs to formulate what it wants from U.S. Congress – Merezhko

Nykyforov appointed president's press secretary instead of Mendel – decrees

Maria Vitushok appointed Head of Staff at President's Office – decree

Merkel, Zelensky to meet on July 12 during dinner – German govt

Ambassador Çevik appeals to OSCE Permanent Council in connection with threefold increase in number of ceasefire violations in Donbas

ARMA reform bill may harm asset management practice in Ukraine - statement by anti-corruption organizations

Main office of Kyivvodokanal is being searched - Kyiv authorities

One KIA, one WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Medvedchuk's round-the-clock house arrest extended until Sept 7 – media

Mendel to become Yermak's freelance advisor on communications with foreign media - source

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD