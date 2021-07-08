Mendel to become Yermak's freelance advisor on communications with foreign media - source

Former press secretary of the President of Ukraine Yulia Mendel will work as a freelance advisor to head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak for communications with foreign media, a source in the President's Office said.

"Yulia Mendel will work as a freelance advisor to Andriy Yermak and will be responsible for communications with foreign media. Not right away, she needs some time to rest. Approximately in a month," a source at the Office of the President of Ukraine reported.

As the source said, "Mendel's resignation from the post of the president's press secretary was associated exclusively with a very heavy load in her work."

On April 30, it became known that Yulia Mendel wrote a letter of resignation from the post of press secretary of the President of Ukraine. At the same time, it was reported that she will continue to work at the President's Office and will be responsible for interaction with foreign media.