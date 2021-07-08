Facts

18:58 08.07.2021

Mendel to become Yermak's freelance advisor on communications with foreign media - source

1 min read
Mendel to become Yermak's freelance advisor on communications with foreign media - source

Former press secretary of the President of Ukraine Yulia Mendel will work as a freelance advisor to head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak for communications with foreign media, a source in the President's Office said.

"Yulia Mendel will work as a freelance advisor to Andriy Yermak and will be responsible for communications with foreign media. Not right away, she needs some time to rest. Approximately in a month," a source at the Office of the President of Ukraine reported.

As the source said, "Mendel's resignation from the post of the president's press secretary was associated exclusively with a very heavy load in her work."

On April 30, it became known that Yulia Mendel wrote a letter of resignation from the post of press secretary of the President of Ukraine. At the same time, it was reported that she will continue to work at the President's Office and will be responsible for interaction with foreign media.

Tags: #mendel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:32 30.04.2021
Mendel to continue to act as president's press secretary ad hoc, then to focus on work on interaction with foreign media – Podoliak

Mendel to continue to act as president's press secretary ad hoc, then to focus on work on interaction with foreign media – Podoliak

17:45 15.03.2021
Zelensky's press secretary launches own show on state TV channel Dim

Zelensky's press secretary launches own show on state TV channel Dim

09:46 09.03.2021
Mendel: Nothing negative that no telephone talks between Zelensky, Biden yet

Mendel: Nothing negative that no telephone talks between Zelensky, Biden yet

08:59 05.02.2021
Opposition Platform - For Life trying to split society, provoke internal crisis in Ukraine by impeachment initiative - Zelensky's spokesperson

Opposition Platform - For Life trying to split society, provoke internal crisis in Ukraine by impeachment initiative - Zelensky's spokesperson

16:00 30.10.2020
Constitutional Court's head visits President's Office twice this week, does not hear concerns of Zelensky, society – president's press secretary

Constitutional Court's head visits President's Office twice this week, does not hear concerns of Zelensky, society – president's press secretary

18:34 31.12.2019
Mutual approval of lists for future release should start in Jan 2020, release of captives can occur this winter – Zelensky's press secretary

Mutual approval of lists for future release should start in Jan 2020, release of captives can occur this winter – Zelensky's press secretary

10:13 01.10.2019
Journalists demand Mendel's resignation as press secretary of Ukrainian president

Journalists demand Mendel's resignation as press secretary of Ukrainian president

10:31 19.07.2019
Zelensky's Office, in response to Russia's proposal, suggests releasing Vyshinsky and Sentsov simultaneously

Zelensky's Office, in response to Russia's proposal, suggests releasing Vyshinsky and Sentsov simultaneously

18:47 03.06.2019
Zhukov monument demolition in Kharkiv result of ill-conceived humanitarian policy

Zhukov monument demolition in Kharkiv result of ill-conceived humanitarian policy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Order on uniform for female military personnel, which provides for high-heeled shoes, adopted back in 2017 - Taran

Belarusian Embassy sends note to Ukraine's MFA due to insufficient security measures for Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kyiv

Shooter in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv sets fire to apartment

NSDC imposes sanctions against 100 Ukrainians subject to U.S. Treasury sanctions – Danilov

Court extends term of arrest of Ukrainian journalist Yesypenko, detained in Crimea, for six months – Denisova

LATEST

Kuleba: Ukraine would like to hear honest answer to question about when it can become NATO member

Zelensky returns bill on resumption of HQCJ work to Rada with proposals

Ukraine intends to involve Israeli technologies in national irrigation projects - The Embassy

Kira Rudyk opens Holos party cell in Zaporizhia

Another 3 publications in Belarus report searches

SkyUp cancels Odesa-Thessaloniki flights due to insufficient number of passengers

Rule of law, fight against corruption remain key issues of reforms in Ukraine – Lithuanian PM

Egypt to launch mobile travel app – Minister of Tourism and Antiquities

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier wounded by shrapnel amid shelling of Russian-occupation forces over past day

Reznikov in Brussels briefs NATO countries on current security situation in eastern Ukraine, near occupied Crimea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD