Constitutional Court's head visits President's Office twice this week, does not hear concerns of Zelensky, society – president's press secretary

Head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupytsky was twice in the President's Office this week before the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), presidential press secretary Yulia Mendel told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, he [head of the Constitutional Court] did not hear the concerns of the president and society about the ruling on anti-corruption legislation. Manipulative statements caused by the obvious indignation of primarily Ukrainians, who are now near the Constitutional Courthouse, do not make any decisions and do not correct the threats created by the Constitutional Court to Ukraine's national security," the presidential press secretary said.

Earlier at a briefing, Tupytsky said that he had not discussed with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky the Constitutional Court's decision on anti-corruption legislation and, in general, did not communicate with the head of state this week.

Prior to that, Mendel said that Zelensky had already talked with Tupytsky after the Constitutional Court made a resonant decision on anti-corruption legislation, and all subsequent decisions were made taking into account these meetings.