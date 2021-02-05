Opposition Platform - For Life trying to split society, provoke internal crisis in Ukraine by impeachment initiative - Zelensky's spokesperson

The Opposition Platform - For Life party uses the topic of impeachment of the head of state in order to save the assets of one of its leaders, as well as to provoke an internal crisis in the country, said Yulia Mendel, press secretary of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"With this initiative they are trying to create a split and provoke an internal crisis, which is characteristic of the ideology of this party," Mendel wrote on her Facebook page on Friday.

She called the impeachment "a purely propaganda initiative aimed at making a fuss over a topic that has surely sparked a positive reaction and social unification."

At the same time, the presidential press secretary recalled that "the decision to close the propaganda media platforms is collegial and widely supported by the Ukrainian society."

"It was predictable that the Opposition Platform - For Life party would attempt to save the assets of its co-leader... Hence we regard the Opposition Platform - For Life party statements in reply to the NSDC [National Security and Defense Council] decision on sanctions as a rhetorical and PR fig leaf to protect the assets of a leader of this political organization... If the Opposition Platform - For Life party is seeking publicity with the use of impeachment, it has this right as a political force. However, all of society can see that they simply use this narrative and this publicity for the sake of a very cynical self-interest: to save the assets of one individual," Mendel said.

On February 2, Zelensky enforced a decision by the National Security and Defense Council on imposing special personal economic and other restrictive measures on a number of individuals and legal entities.

The decision among others applies to Verkhovna Rada member from the Opposition Platform - For Life party Taras Kozak and such legal entities as Ariadna TV, Novy Format, TV Vybor, 112 TV Television and Radio Company, Leader TV, Partner TV, News 24, and New Communications acting as the founders of the television channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, and ZIK, which are believed to be associated with Viktor Medvedchuk, one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform - For Life party.