Facts

08:59 05.02.2021

Opposition Platform - For Life trying to split society, provoke internal crisis in Ukraine by impeachment initiative - Zelensky's spokesperson

2 min read
Opposition Platform - For Life trying to split society, provoke internal crisis in Ukraine by impeachment initiative - Zelensky's spokesperson

The Opposition Platform - For Life party uses the topic of impeachment of the head of state in order to save the assets of one of its leaders, as well as to provoke an internal crisis in the country, said Yulia Mendel, press secretary of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"With this initiative they are trying to create a split and provoke an internal crisis, which is characteristic of the ideology of this party," Mendel wrote on her Facebook page on Friday.

She called the impeachment "a purely propaganda initiative aimed at making a fuss over a topic that has surely sparked a positive reaction and social unification."

At the same time, the presidential press secretary recalled that "the decision to close the propaganda media platforms is collegial and widely supported by the Ukrainian society."

"It was predictable that the Opposition Platform - For Life party would attempt to save the assets of its co-leader... Hence we regard the Opposition Platform - For Life party statements in reply to the NSDC [National Security and Defense Council] decision on sanctions as a rhetorical and PR fig leaf to protect the assets of a leader of this political organization... If the Opposition Platform - For Life party is seeking publicity with the use of impeachment, it has this right as a political force. However, all of society can see that they simply use this narrative and this publicity for the sake of a very cynical self-interest: to save the assets of one individual," Mendel said.

On February 2, Zelensky enforced a decision by the National Security and Defense Council on imposing special personal economic and other restrictive measures on a number of individuals and legal entities.

The decision among others applies to Verkhovna Rada member from the Opposition Platform - For Life party Taras Kozak and such legal entities as Ariadna TV, Novy Format, TV Vybor, 112 TV Television and Radio Company, Leader TV, Partner TV, News 24, and New Communications acting as the founders of the television channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, and ZIK, which are believed to be associated with Viktor Medvedchuk, one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform - For Life party.

Tags: #opposition_platform #mendel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:30 03.02.2021
Opposition Platform – For Life initiates impeachment of President Zelensky

Opposition Platform – For Life initiates impeachment of President Zelensky

16:00 30.10.2020
Constitutional Court's head visits President's Office twice this week, does not hear concerns of Zelensky, society – president's press secretary

Constitutional Court's head visits President's Office twice this week, does not hear concerns of Zelensky, society – president's press secretary

18:34 31.12.2019
Mutual approval of lists for future release should start in Jan 2020, release of captives can occur this winter – Zelensky's press secretary

Mutual approval of lists for future release should start in Jan 2020, release of captives can occur this winter – Zelensky's press secretary

10:13 01.10.2019
Journalists demand Mendel's resignation as press secretary of Ukrainian president

Journalists demand Mendel's resignation as press secretary of Ukrainian president

12:42 03.09.2019
MPs from Opposition Platform – For Life to challenge bill lifting parliamentary immunity in Constitutional Court – MP Nimchenko

MPs from Opposition Platform – For Life to challenge bill lifting parliamentary immunity in Constitutional Court – MP Nimchenko

12:41 22.08.2019
Servant of People proposes Opposition Platform-For Life to name candidacy for post of deputy Rada chairman – MP Shufrych

Servant of People proposes Opposition Platform-For Life to name candidacy for post of deputy Rada chairman – MP Shufrych

12:03 14.08.2019
Opposition Platform-For Life wants deputy speaker's position in Rada, control over freedom of speech committee, rules committee

Opposition Platform-For Life wants deputy speaker's position in Rada, control over freedom of speech committee, rules committee

11:49 14.08.2019
Opposition Platform-For Life not to propose Medvedchuk to Rada leadership posts – MP Rabinovych

Opposition Platform-For Life not to propose Medvedchuk to Rada leadership posts – MP Rabinovych

10:31 19.07.2019
Zelensky's Office, in response to Russia's proposal, suggests releasing Vyshinsky and Sentsov simultaneously

Zelensky's Office, in response to Russia's proposal, suggests releasing Vyshinsky and Sentsov simultaneously

18:47 03.06.2019
Zhukov monument demolition in Kharkiv result of ill-conceived humanitarian policy

Zhukov monument demolition in Kharkiv result of ill-conceived humanitarian policy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Pfizer to submit documents for registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine in near future

Minister of Justice declares victory in Stockholm arbitration in dispute with Kolomoisky, Boholiubov, Palytsia

Ukraine records 4,923 new COVID-19 cases per day, 8,185 people recovered – Stepanov

Ex-head of Ukraine's State Food and Grain Corporation suspected of embezzlement - SBU

G7 Ambassadors agree on need to fight disinformation in Ukraine - meeting with Zelensky

LATEST

'Red' level of epidemic danger to be introduced at 65% occupancy of beds with oxygen – Stepanov

New structure of Armed Forces, control system proves effective – Khomchak

G7 Ambassadors, Razumkov discuss judicial reform, fight against corruption

Pfizer to submit documents for registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine in near future

Minister of Justice declares victory in Stockholm arbitration in dispute with Kolomoisky, Boholiubov, Palytsia

Taran invites Indian side to take part in Sea Breeze 2021 exercise

NSDC decision on sanctions against TV channels based on evidence-based materials – Avakov

Situation at front in Donbas rapidly worsens over past week – Avakov

NSDC's decision on sanctions against TV channels 112, NewsOne, ZIK legally flawless - Venislavsky

Ukraine records 4,923 new COVID-19 cases per day, 8,185 people recovered – Stepanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD