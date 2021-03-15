Zelensky's press secretary launches own show on state TV channel Dim

Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Yulia Mendel is launching her own show on the state TV channel Dim, which is broadcast on the temporarily uncontrolled territory of ORDLO, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

"We are not tired of talking with you. And especially with the Ukrainians who found themselves behind the contact line in Donbas and Crimea. Today, at 19:30 for subscribers of the TV channel Dim on YouTube, there is a pilot episode about disinformation and social services for Ukrainians on both sides contact line. Take into account – I am answering questions! Search today on YouTube channel Dim," Mendel said on Facebook on Monday.

As reported, the state TV channel Dim on March 1, 2021, significantly expanded its broadcasting by going on the ASTRA-4A satellite and including ten new transmitters. Now analog and digital signals to the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea and part of Donbas are given through 18 transmitters.