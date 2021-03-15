Facts

17:45 15.03.2021

Zelensky's press secretary launches own show on state TV channel Dim

1 min read
Zelensky's press secretary launches own show on state TV channel Dim

Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Yulia Mendel is launching her own show on the state TV channel Dim, which is broadcast on the temporarily uncontrolled territory of ORDLO, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

"We are not tired of talking with you. And especially with the Ukrainians who found themselves behind the contact line in Donbas and Crimea. Today, at 19:30 for subscribers of the TV channel Dim on YouTube, there is a pilot episode about disinformation and social services for Ukrainians on both sides contact line. Take into account – I am answering questions! Search today on YouTube channel Dim," Mendel said on Facebook on Monday.

As reported, the state TV channel Dim on March 1, 2021, significantly expanded its broadcasting by going on the ASTRA-4A satellite and including ten new transmitters. Now analog and digital signals to the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea and part of Donbas are given through 18 transmitters.

Tags: #crimea #tv #mendel #ordlo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:28 15.03.2021
Chinese Foreign Ministry urges Ukraine not to politicize cooperation of Chinese companies with Crimea

Chinese Foreign Ministry urges Ukraine not to politicize cooperation of Chinese companies with Crimea

08:53 13.03.2021
Forget that Ukraine to forget about Crimea – Zelensky

Forget that Ukraine to forget about Crimea – Zelensky

12:49 09.03.2021
MFA presents elements of Crimean Charter to ambassadors of foreign states in Ukraine

MFA presents elements of Crimean Charter to ambassadors of foreign states in Ukraine

09:46 09.03.2021
Mendel: Nothing negative that no telephone talks between Zelensky, Biden yet

Mendel: Nothing negative that no telephone talks between Zelensky, Biden yet

14:50 04.03.2021
Human rights activists condemn verdict of Crimean activist Prykhodko, announce continuation of persecution of pro-Ukrainian activists in occupied peninsula

Human rights activists condemn verdict of Crimean activist Prykhodko, announce continuation of persecution of pro-Ukrainian activists in occupied peninsula

17:40 02.03.2021
Ukraine expects EU to impose sanctions against violators of rights, freedoms in occupied Crimea - MFA

Ukraine expects EU to impose sanctions against violators of rights, freedoms in occupied Crimea - MFA

16:06 02.03.2021
Residents of occupied territories watch Dim TV channel

Residents of occupied territories watch Dim TV channel

10:45 02.03.2021
Ukrainian diplomats present 'Crimean Platform' at OSCE

Ukrainian diplomats present 'Crimean Platform' at OSCE

19:29 01.03.2021
Border Guard Service accuses Russia of creating social tension on ORDLO territory due to non-admission of intl humanitarian aid

Border Guard Service accuses Russia of creating social tension on ORDLO territory due to non-admission of intl humanitarian aid

12:41 27.02.2021
Poroshenko: Ukraine gets basic intl document referred to as 'Pompeo Declaration' on U.S.' non-recognizing Crimea as Russian

Poroshenko: Ukraine gets basic intl document referred to as 'Pompeo Declaration' on U.S.' non-recognizing Crimea as Russian

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Venediktova authorizes three new suspicions of ex-top managers of PrivatBank

Chief State Sanitary Doctor Liashko tests positive for COVID-19

Markarova announces plans to establish Ukrainian House in Washington

Zelensky signs law on Ukraine's joining agreement on cultural routes

Chinese Foreign Ministry urges Ukraine not to politicize cooperation of Chinese companies with Crimea

LATEST

Venediktova authorizes three new suspicions of ex-top managers of PrivatBank

Chief State Sanitary Doctor Liashko tests positive for COVID-19

Markarova announces plans to establish Ukrainian House in Washington

Zelensky signs law on Ukraine's joining agreement on cultural routes

Active work on Big restoration project starts in March - Tkachenko

Some 147 historical, architectural reference plans approved – ministry

Prototypes of Neptune system handed over to Ukrainian Navy – Defense Ministry

Ukraine to issue intl vaccination certificate – Liashko

First inoculation against COVID-19 reduces risk of infection by 76% – Zelensky

Kuleba: New standards of work at embassies will make them even more efficient and mobile

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD