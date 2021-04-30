Mendel to continue to act as president's press secretary ad hoc, then to focus on work on interaction with foreign media – Podoliak

Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine Yulia Mendel will continue to temporarily act until the completion of the reorganization of communication work in the President's Office, after which she will focus on work on interaction with foreign media, adviser to the President's Office head Mykhailo Podoliak said.

"Yulia Mendel continues to act as press secretary of the President of Ukraine temporarily, while the processes of reorganization of the communication work of the President's Office are being completed. A decision has been made to strengthen specific communication sectors, due to which Yulia Mendel will focus on work on interaction with foreign media," Podoliak told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the adviser to the President's Office head, at present, the communication of all the president's initiatives to external consumers needs significant strengthening.

"Yulia Volodymyrivna has excellent connections in this sector of the media community and will be able to be effective as an advisor on international communications," he said. He said that "the position of the president's press secretary will be separated into another functionality, specified and filled in."