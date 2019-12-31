Facts

18:34 31.12.2019

Mutual approval of lists for future release should start in Jan 2020, release of captives can occur this winter – Zelensky's press secretary

Coordination of the lists for future stage of mutual release of prisoners will start in January 2020 and the exchange itself could occur this winter if all conditions are met, Press Secretary of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Yulia Mendel, said.

"During a telephone conversation on December 31, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin agreed that the approval of lists for future mutual release should begin immediately, therefore in January 2020. Until the lists are agreed, it is not possible to say the names and how many people will be approved. However, we hope that subject to fast work and technical capabilities, future mutual liberation will take place in the winter of 2020," she told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to Mendel, the matter concerns release of Ukrainians, as well as Crimean people, who now are on the territory of Russia, and Russians, who are in Ukraine.

As reported, today Zelensky has called Russian President Vladimir Putin to exchange New Year greetings and congratulations on the exchange of captives on December 29.

In a course of conversation, the presidents agreed to immediately start coordinating the lists of Ukrainians, including Crimean residents, incarcerated in Crimea and Russia, as well as Russians incarcerated in Ukraine.

Tags: #mendel #russia #swap #ukraine
