Zelenskyy, President of Egypt discuss opening of food hubs in Africa

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi issues of strengthening food security and cooperation in opening food hubs in Africa by Ukraine.

As reported in the Telegram channel of the head of the Ukrainian state on Thursday, the parties also noted the importance of extending the Grain Initiative.

"We endorsed the goals and principles of the UN Charter, in particular the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states," the president said.