08:57 08.07.2021

Reznikov in Brussels briefs NATO countries on current security situation in eastern Ukraine, near occupied Crimea

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, while on a visit to Brussels, took part in a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission, the press service of the Reintegration Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In his speech at the meeting of the commission, Oleksiy Reznikov informed the ambassadors of the Alliance states about the security situation in eastern Ukraine and around the Crimea and the city of Sevastopol temporarily occupied by Russia. He also briefed international partners on the progress of consultations within the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, OSCE)," the ministry said.

It said that special emphasis was placed on explaining the tactics of the Russian side, which refuses to fulfill its obligations and is trying to avoid responsibility for armed aggression against Ukraine and the occupation of part of Ukrainian territories.

"Our goal is to form a comprehensive understanding of what is happening. After all, the Russian side is carrying out a rather aggressive campaign of disinformation. By specific examples, I showed that Ukraine has fulfilled all the obligations of the summit of the leaders of the Normandy Four in Paris in 2019. But Russia has not fulfilled anything and is trying to block consultations, resorting to blackmail and escalation. The main thing is that NATO has a clear awareness that Moscow is a participant in an international armed conflict, responsible for its solution and in no case is a mediator," Reznikov said.

It is noted that during the meetings, specific steps were discussed that will allow maintaining the high dynamics of contacts between Ukraine and NATO at the political level, as well as moving faster to achieve compatibility.

Separate ideas for expanding areas of cooperation between Ukraine and the Alliance were also presented.

"I thank Mr. Geoană and representatives of NATO member states for supporting Ukraine. This is very important for us. There were many questions that showed a desire to better understand the specifics of the moment. I also voiced Ukraine's expectations for the implementation of the decisions of the 2008 Bucharest summit. I really liked the open and the pragmatic nature of the discussion, and I hope that it will have practical implications," Reznikov said.

It is specified that during the meeting of the Commission, representatives of 30 NATO member countries made speeches.

In addition, during his working visit to Brussels, Deputy Prime Minister Reznikov met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană.

"During the meetings, interest was expressed in sending a mission to Ukraine to counter hybrid threats," the ministry said.

Tags: #nato #reznikov
