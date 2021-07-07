Facts

16:13 07.07.2021

Belarusian Embassy sends note to Ukraine's MFA due to insufficient security measures for Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kyiv

2 min read
Belarusian Embassy sends note to Ukraine's MFA due to insufficient security measures for Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kyiv

 The Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Ukraine has sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressing concern about the insufficient measures taken by Ukraine to ensure the security of the diplomatic mission in Kyiv.

According to the press service of the Belarusian embassy, ​​the diplomatic mission has repeatedly appealed to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in order to strengthen measures to ensure the security of the embassy.

According to the diplomatic mission, on July 7, "during an authorized rally by members of the Belarusian diaspora near the Belarusian Embassy, ​​radical elements from among the citizens of Ukraine attacked the protesters, as a result of which a number of persons, including representatives of the National Guard of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, received corporal injuries of varying severity: closed craniocerebral trauma, closed chest injury, lesions of the mucous membrane of the eyes and respiratory tract as a result of the use of a gas canister."

It is noted that two participants in the attack, citizens of Ukraine, were detained.

"Based on the analysis of the circumstances of the incident, it can be concluded that its purposeful and pre-planned nature. The embassy protested and insists that the specified incident be investigated as soon as possible by the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, the situation has received the appropriate legal qualification, the perpetrators have suffered fair punishment, and the Ukrainian side took exhaustive measures to prevent such incidents at the Belarusian diplomatic mission," the embassy said in the statement.

It is emphasized that the Belarusian side considers these circumstances as an immediate threat to the security of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Ukraine and its personnel.

"The Embassy, ​​in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of April 18, 1961, requires the Ukrainian side to ensure public order and security in the territory adjacent to the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kyiv, and take measures to stop various provocative and illegal anti-Belarusian activities on the territory of Ukraine, the holding of which has acquired a regular, often radical character," the embassy said.

Tags: #embassy #belarus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:27 07.07.2021
Ukrainian govt proposes to NSDC to impose sanctions against Belarusian individuals for falsifying elections, suppressing protests

Ukrainian govt proposes to NSDC to impose sanctions against Belarusian individuals for falsifying elections, suppressing protests

18:56 29.06.2021
Minsk's decision to suspend EaP participation shows disrespect for values of democracy, rule of law, human rights – Ukraine's MFA

Minsk's decision to suspend EaP participation shows disrespect for values of democracy, rule of law, human rights – Ukraine's MFA

15:34 21.06.2021
EU approves another package of sanctions against Belarus – European Council president

EU approves another package of sanctions against Belarus – European Council president

10:34 17.06.2021
President's Office Dpty Head Mashovets, U.S. diplomats discuss reforming Ukraine's security-defense sector

President's Office Dpty Head Mashovets, U.S. diplomats discuss reforming Ukraine's security-defense sector

18:04 03.06.2021
Border Guard Service head: We will continue building up system of guarding border with Belarus

Border Guard Service head: We will continue building up system of guarding border with Belarus

13:18 31.05.2021
Razumkov: One must proceed from national interests in relations with Belarus

Razumkov: One must proceed from national interests in relations with Belarus

11:30 29.05.2021
Belarus ready to resume free trade if Kyiv reviews measures against Belarusian goods - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

Belarus ready to resume free trade if Kyiv reviews measures against Belarusian goods - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

14:41 28.05.2021
Belarus introduces individual licensing regime for some Ukrainian goods for six months – Ukraine's trade representative

Belarus introduces individual licensing regime for some Ukrainian goods for six months – Ukraine's trade representative

12:04 28.05.2021
Ukraine closes airspace for Belarusian aircraft from May 29

Ukraine closes airspace for Belarusian aircraft from May 29

15:27 26.05.2021
Ukraine to help fellow citizens return home after treatment in Belarus – ministries' statement

Ukraine to help fellow citizens return home after treatment in Belarus – ministries' statement

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Order on uniform for female military personnel, which provides for high-heeled shoes, adopted back in 2017 - Taran

Shooter in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv sets fire to apartment

NSDC imposes sanctions against 100 Ukrainians subject to U.S. Treasury sanctions – Danilov

Court extends term of arrest of Ukrainian journalist Yesypenko, detained in Crimea, for six months – Denisova

OSCE Special Representative in Ukraine Heidi Grau to soon withdraw from TCG talks – source

LATEST

No later than 2022, Ukraine to receive 'mosquito fleet' with combat capabilities – Taran

Order on uniform for female military personnel, which provides for high-heeled shoes, adopted back in 2017 - Taran

About 32% of Ukrainians may have antibodies to COVID-19 - preliminary research

Threat of COVID 'delta' strain spread in Ukraine is real - CPH head

President of Ukraine, Vice President of Switzerland discuss next reform conference

Shooter in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv sets fire to apartment

Lithuanian President: Clear vision of how Ukraine can approach EU, NATO needed

Zelensky would like to receive comprehensive list of reforms for Ukraine's transition to next NATO integration stage

NSDC imposes sanctions against 100 Ukrainians subject to U.S. Treasury sanctions – Danilov

Ukraine's MFA welcomes adoption by OSCE PA of urgent resolution on destabilizing military build-up by Russia near Ukraine, in temporarily occupied Crimea, Sevastopol, Black, Azov Seas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD