Belarusian Embassy sends note to Ukraine's MFA due to insufficient security measures for Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kyiv

The Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Ukraine has sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressing concern about the insufficient measures taken by Ukraine to ensure the security of the diplomatic mission in Kyiv.

According to the press service of the Belarusian embassy, ​​the diplomatic mission has repeatedly appealed to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in order to strengthen measures to ensure the security of the embassy.

According to the diplomatic mission, on July 7, "during an authorized rally by members of the Belarusian diaspora near the Belarusian Embassy, ​​radical elements from among the citizens of Ukraine attacked the protesters, as a result of which a number of persons, including representatives of the National Guard of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, received corporal injuries of varying severity: closed craniocerebral trauma, closed chest injury, lesions of the mucous membrane of the eyes and respiratory tract as a result of the use of a gas canister."

It is noted that two participants in the attack, citizens of Ukraine, were detained.

"Based on the analysis of the circumstances of the incident, it can be concluded that its purposeful and pre-planned nature. The embassy protested and insists that the specified incident be investigated as soon as possible by the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, the situation has received the appropriate legal qualification, the perpetrators have suffered fair punishment, and the Ukrainian side took exhaustive measures to prevent such incidents at the Belarusian diplomatic mission," the embassy said in the statement.

It is emphasized that the Belarusian side considers these circumstances as an immediate threat to the security of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Ukraine and its personnel.

"The Embassy, ​​in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of April 18, 1961, requires the Ukrainian side to ensure public order and security in the territory adjacent to the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kyiv, and take measures to stop various provocative and illegal anti-Belarusian activities on the territory of Ukraine, the holding of which has acquired a regular, often radical character," the embassy said.