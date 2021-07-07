President of Ukraine, Vice President of Switzerland discuss next reform conference

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Vice President, Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis discussed holding the next Ukraine Reform Conference.

"It's nice that Switzerland will host the fifth Ukraine Reform Conference in July 2022. The Ukrainian government is ready to cooperate closely on its holding," the presidential press service said, citing Zelensky.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

"Switzerland is an important trade and economic partner of Ukraine in Europe and is among the top ten European countries in terms of trade. We also welcome the fact that Switzerland is one of the largest investors in the Ukrainian economy," Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine called on the Swiss side to further implement large-scale investments and promising projects in various sectors of the economy, the report said.

The meeting was held in Vilnius as part of Zelensky's working trip to Lithuania.