Facts

15:00 07.07.2021

President of Ukraine, Vice President of Switzerland discuss next reform conference

1 min read
President of Ukraine, Vice President of Switzerland discuss next reform conference

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Vice President, Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis discussed holding the next Ukraine Reform Conference.

"It's nice that Switzerland will host the fifth Ukraine Reform Conference in July 2022. The Ukrainian government is ready to cooperate closely on its holding," the presidential press service said, citing Zelensky.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

"Switzerland is an important trade and economic partner of Ukraine in Europe and is among the top ten European countries in terms of trade. We also welcome the fact that Switzerland is one of the largest investors in the Ukrainian economy," Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine called on the Swiss side to further implement large-scale investments and promising projects in various sectors of the economy, the report said.

The meeting was held in Vilnius as part of Zelensky's working trip to Lithuania.

Tags: #switzerland #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:43 06.07.2021
EU attaches utmost importance to relations with Ukraine – European Council President at meeting with Zelensky

EU attaches utmost importance to relations with Ukraine – European Council President at meeting with Zelensky

12:10 06.07.2021
Ukraine, China agree to cooperate in infrastructure construction

Ukraine, China agree to cooperate in infrastructure construction

09:50 06.07.2021
United States to transfer some vaccines to Ukraine under COVAX program – embassy

United States to transfer some vaccines to Ukraine under COVAX program – embassy

09:06 06.07.2021
Ukraine records 541 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,086 recovered, 20 died – ministry

Ukraine records 541 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,086 recovered, 20 died – ministry

15:34 03.07.2021
Germany intends to promote extension of agreement on gas transit through Ukraine

Germany intends to promote extension of agreement on gas transit through Ukraine

15:21 03.07.2021
Russian govt prohibits imports of ice cream, sugar, some other goods from Ukraine

Russian govt prohibits imports of ice cream, sugar, some other goods from Ukraine

13:24 03.07.2021
Ukraine records 705 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,072 recovered, 36 died – ministry

Ukraine records 705 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,072 recovered, 36 died – ministry

11:38 03.07.2021
Ukrainian Embassy in United States announces ongoing work in U.S. Congress to approve aid packages to Ukraine for 2022

Ukrainian Embassy in United States announces ongoing work in U.S. Congress to approve aid packages to Ukraine for 2022

17:50 02.07.2021
Avakov, French Economy Minister discuss investment projects, renovation of water supply system in Kharkiv

Avakov, French Economy Minister discuss investment projects, renovation of water supply system in Kharkiv

16:49 02.07.2021
Ukraine initiates joint statement in Geneva on behalf of nearly sixty countries on negative impact of disinformation on human rights – MFA

Ukraine initiates joint statement in Geneva on behalf of nearly sixty countries on negative impact of disinformation on human rights – MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Order on uniform for female military personnel, which provides for high-heeled shoes, adopted back in 2017 - Taran

Belarusian Embassy sends note to Ukraine's MFA due to insufficient security measures for Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kyiv

Shooter in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv sets fire to apartment

NSDC imposes sanctions against 100 Ukrainians subject to U.S. Treasury sanctions – Danilov

Court extends term of arrest of Ukrainian journalist Yesypenko, detained in Crimea, for six months – Denisova

LATEST

No later than 2022, Ukraine to receive 'mosquito fleet' with combat capabilities – Taran

Order on uniform for female military personnel, which provides for high-heeled shoes, adopted back in 2017 - Taran

About 32% of Ukrainians may have antibodies to COVID-19 - preliminary research

Threat of COVID 'delta' strain spread in Ukraine is real - CPH head

Belarusian Embassy sends note to Ukraine's MFA due to insufficient security measures for Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kyiv

Ukrainian govt proposes to NSDC to impose sanctions against Belarusian individuals for falsifying elections, suppressing protests

Shooter in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv sets fire to apartment

Lithuanian President: Clear vision of how Ukraine can approach EU, NATO needed

Zelensky would like to receive comprehensive list of reforms for Ukraine's transition to next NATO integration stage

NSDC imposes sanctions against 100 Ukrainians subject to U.S. Treasury sanctions – Danilov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD