10:01 07.07.2021

NSDC imposes sanctions against 100 Ukrainians subject to U.S. Treasury sanctions – Danilov

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine has imposed sanctions against 100 Ukrainian citizens who are sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov has said.

At the same time, Danilov said that "in total, 134 Ukrainian citizens are under U.S. sanctions. Of these, 130 are under restrictive measures imposed by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and four are sanctioned by the U.S. Department of State."

"To date, it has been established that out of 130 people who received U.S. Treasury sanctions, 127 are alive and well, and three people, unfortunately, died. Regarding 127, the NSDC has already imposed sanctions against 100. Regarding the rest, we are now receiving relative information from our partners, but we rely not only on information from partners. Our services are working very well for us," Danilov said in an interview with Channel 24 on Tuesday, July 6.

According to Danilov, "the NSDC imposed sanctions at the previous meeting, which took place on June 18."

As reported, on June 4, 2021, Danilov announced that the SBU would check 134 Ukrainian citizens who are under U.S. sanctions.

Among them is Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky, who fell under restrictive measures of the U.S. Department of State on March 5 due to involvement in corruption. No sanctions have been imposed against him in Ukraine.

Tags: #nsdc #sanctions
