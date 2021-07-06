Facts

EU attaches utmost importance to relations with Ukraine – European Council President at meeting with Zelensky

The EU attaches utmost importance to its relations with Ukraine, and support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity is unshakable, President of the European Council Charles Michel has said.

"The support to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering. To President Zelensky the reforms your country is pursuing are essential. We are united by our democratic values. The EU attaches utmost importance to its relations with Ukraine," Michel wrote on his Twitter page following a meeting with Zelensky in Vilnius.

As reported, Zelensky is on a visit to the Republic of Lithuania to participate in the fourth international Ukraine Reform Conference, which will be held in Vilnius.

