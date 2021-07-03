Macron reminds Putin of relevance of Normandy format for settlement in Donbas

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, recalled the relevance of the Normandy format for resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine.

According to the Elysee Palace, speaking about the situation in Ukraine, Macron "recalled the relevance of the Normandy format, within which France and Germany act as mediators to help Ukraine and Russia put an end to the conflict and find durable solutions."

In addition, it is noted that Macron "confirmed France's desire to establish more trusting relations between the European Union and Russia."

Earlier, the Kremlin press service said that Putin and Macron had a telephone conversation at the initiative of the French side.