13:01 02.07.2021

Kuleba urges countries to join Crimean Platform to protect their own interests

Kuleba urges countries to join Crimean Platform to protect their own interests

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba calls on world leaders to join the work to de-occupy Crimea, as it can help them defend their own national interests.

"The Crimean Platform is multifaceted. We invite all countries to work on those aspects that concern them the most. Do you want to focus on human rights? Welcome. Freedom of navigation? Come in. International security, freedom of religion, environment, international humanitarian law? Welcome everyone," Kuleba tweeted on Friday.

As reported, the Crimean Platform is an international platform designed to unite efforts for the reintegration and de-occupation of the Crimean peninsula. The founding summit of the platform will be held on August 23 in Kyiv. A number of countries have already openly expressed their desire to join the work of the platform, in particular, Slovakia, Turkey, Poland, etc.

Tags: #crimea #kuleba #crimean_platform
