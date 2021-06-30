Facts

10:54 30.06.2021

All new museums in Egypt to have Ukrainian audio guides – Egypt's Minister of Tourism & Antiquities

1 min read
All new museums in Egypt to have Ukrainian audio guides – Egypt's Minister of Tourism & Antiquities

All new and renovated museums of Egypt will have Ukrainian audio guides, Egypt's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Enany told Interfax-Ukraine.

El-Enany said that he has asked the Ukrainian embassy for an option to design an audio guide through a QR code, which can be downloaded and listened to.

The minister said that last year new history museums were opened in the most popular holiday areas of Ukrainians – Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada, and this year – the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo. In the near future, there are plans to create 20 new museums, and to renovate 20% of existing museums annually. All of them will have Ukrainian audio guides.

The minister also said that the Ukrainian language will become mandatory for the tourism industry in Egypt. In particular, the staff of hotels that serve Ukrainian tourists is ordered to duplicate all information materials into Ukrainian. Also, in the near future, a hot line for travelers should be launched, with the available Ukrainian language.

The Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board is creating a hotline for travelers, where the Ukrainian language will be available, and it will start working very soon, El-Enany said.

Tags: #audio_guides #egypt #museum
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:52 21.04.2021
Zelenska launches Ukrainian audio guide at Natural History Museum of Denmark

Zelenska launches Ukrainian audio guide at Natural History Museum of Denmark

18:44 26.03.2021
No Ukrainians among victims of railway disaster in Egypt – Foreign Ministry

No Ukrainians among victims of railway disaster in Egypt – Foreign Ministry

14:11 20.02.2021
Zelensky: Work on creation of Museum of Revolution of Dignity to begin this year

Zelensky: Work on creation of Museum of Revolution of Dignity to begin this year

12:30 19.02.2021
MFA confirms injury of three Ukrainians in accident in Egypt

MFA confirms injury of three Ukrainians in accident in Egypt

17:04 12.01.2021
Zelensky invites Elon Musk to visit Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics in Zhytomyr

Zelensky invites Elon Musk to visit Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics in Zhytomyr

12:06 19.11.2020
Revolution of Dignity Museum being searched

Revolution of Dignity Museum being searched

11:48 30.07.2020
Rixos Hotels counts on 25,000 Ukrainian tourists in Egypt in 2020

Rixos Hotels counts on 25,000 Ukrainian tourists in Egypt in 2020

11:33 25.07.2020
Ukraine, Egypt discuss steps to develop trade, economic cooperation between the countries

Ukraine, Egypt discuss steps to develop trade, economic cooperation between the countries

13:06 16.02.2019
Poroshenko on trade turnover between Ukraine and Egypt: It's realistic to reach $2 bln

Poroshenko on trade turnover between Ukraine and Egypt: It's realistic to reach $2 bln

12:57 17.07.2018
Heavenly Hundred memorial planned opening in Kyiv set for February 2019

Heavenly Hundred memorial planned opening in Kyiv set for February 2019

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Minsk's decision to suspend EaP participation shows disrespect for values of democracy, rule of law, human rights – Ukraine's MFA

Rada adopts law on resumption of HQCJ work

Ukrainian killed in fire on board MSC MESSINA in Indian Ocean – MFA

Kuleba instructs Ukrainian embassies in India, Singapore to check info on fire of vessel with Odesa sailors near Sri Lanka

Zelensky states he submitting to Rada bill on large coat of arms of Ukraine as urgent

LATEST

Minsk's decision to suspend EaP participation shows disrespect for values of democracy, rule of law, human rights – Ukraine's MFA

Rada adopts law on resumption of HQCJ work

Ukrainian killed in fire on board MSC MESSINA in Indian Ocean – MFA

Ukrainian film 'Editorial Office' directed by Bondarchuk received EUR 140,000 from Eurimages – Tkachenko

Kuleba instructs Ukrainian embassies in India, Singapore to check info on fire of vessel with Odesa sailors near Sri Lanka

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy shelling near Novotoshkivske in Donbas – task force

Klitschko: I believe Ukraine to become constitutionally developed, legal European state

Over 400 Ukrainian citizens are in detention facilities in Russia, occupied territories – Denisova

Extension of Constitution to entire territory of Ukraine is important task under occupation – Razumkov

Zelensky thanks European Council for approval of CAA agreement between Ukraine, EU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD