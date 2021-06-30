All new museums in Egypt to have Ukrainian audio guides – Egypt's Minister of Tourism & Antiquities

All new and renovated museums of Egypt will have Ukrainian audio guides, Egypt's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Enany told Interfax-Ukraine.

El-Enany said that he has asked the Ukrainian embassy for an option to design an audio guide through a QR code, which can be downloaded and listened to.

The minister said that last year new history museums were opened in the most popular holiday areas of Ukrainians – Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada, and this year – the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo. In the near future, there are plans to create 20 new museums, and to renovate 20% of existing museums annually. All of them will have Ukrainian audio guides.

The minister also said that the Ukrainian language will become mandatory for the tourism industry in Egypt. In particular, the staff of hotels that serve Ukrainian tourists is ordered to duplicate all information materials into Ukrainian. Also, in the near future, a hot line for travelers should be launched, with the available Ukrainian language.

The Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board is creating a hotline for travelers, where the Ukrainian language will be available, and it will start working very soon, El-Enany said.