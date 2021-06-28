Facts

15:21 28.06.2021

Extension of Constitution to entire territory of Ukraine is important task under occupation – Razumkov

1 min read
Extension of Constitution to entire territory of Ukraine is important task under occupation – Razumkov

The extension of the Constitution to the entire territory of Ukraine is an important task under the occupation of a part of the Ukrainian territory by Russia, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov believes.

"Under the annexation and occupation of a part of the Ukrainian territory, the most important task is to extend the operation of the Constitution throughout the entire territory of our state, to ensure its integrity and inviolability within the internationally recognized borders," Razumkov said at a ceremonial session of the Verkhovna Rada, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Constitution of Ukraine in Kyiv on Monday.

Presidents of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Leonid Kuchma, Viktor Yushchenko and Petro Poroshenko are taking part in the parliamentary session.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, on Monday, for the first time since the spring of last year and the introduction of quarantine in connection with COVID-19, journalists were allowed to work on the balcony in the session hall (until now, only photographers and cameramen could be there).

Tags: #razumkov #constitution
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:02 28.06.2021
Klitschko: I believe Ukraine to become constitutionally developed, legal European state

Klitschko: I believe Ukraine to become constitutionally developed, legal European state

11:35 28.06.2021
Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on 25th anniversary of country's Constitution

Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on 25th anniversary of country's Constitution

17:12 26.06.2021
Constitution has to be changed according to requirements of time, but only in interests of Ukrainian people - Kuchma

Constitution has to be changed according to requirements of time, but only in interests of Ukrainian people - Kuchma

15:13 25.06.2021
Most citizens appreciate implementation of basic principles of Ukraine's Constitution – poll

Most citizens appreciate implementation of basic principles of Ukraine's Constitution – poll

12:41 25.06.2021
Razumkov on Zelensky's statement in 'Wagner members' case: Rada's Commission of Inquiry will deal with issues of jurisdiction

Razumkov on Zelensky's statement in 'Wagner members' case: Rada's Commission of Inquiry will deal with issues of jurisdiction

11:17 25.06.2021
Razumkov says he does not plan to resign

Razumkov says he does not plan to resign

09:32 17.06.2021
International European University organizes scientific conference dedicated to 25th anniversary of Ukrainian Constitution

International European University organizes scientific conference dedicated to 25th anniversary of Ukrainian Constitution

14:41 11.06.2021
Issue of water supply to Crimea can be discussed only if it is clearly seen what concessions Russia will make for this – Razumkov

Issue of water supply to Crimea can be discussed only if it is clearly seen what concessions Russia will make for this – Razumkov

13:18 31.05.2021
Razumkov: One must proceed from national interests in relations with Belarus

Razumkov: One must proceed from national interests in relations with Belarus

13:05 21.05.2021
Original Orlyk Constitution to be brought to Ukraine on 30th anniversary of independence

Original Orlyk Constitution to be brought to Ukraine on 30th anniversary of independence

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky states he submitting to Rada bill on large coat of arms of Ukraine as urgent

One Ukrainian soldier died as result of shelling in ​​Pisky area in Donbas

Ukraine celebrates Day of Crimean Tatar Flag on June 26

Govt obliges persons arriving from India, UK, Russia, Portugal to Ukraine to do rapid antigen test

Rada to hold extraordinary sessions on Tuesday, Thursday – MP Korniyenko

LATEST

Over 400 Ukrainian citizens are in detention facilities in Russia, occupied territories – Denisova

Zelensky thanks European Council for approval of CAA agreement between Ukraine, EU

Large U.S.-Ukrainian maritime exercise Sea Breeze starts in Black Sea

Zelensky states he submitting to Rada bill on large coat of arms of Ukraine as urgent

Head of TIC to investigate officials' actions against sovereignty of Ukraine, initiates meeting of commission on July 2

German Ambassador on Ukraine's NATO membership: everyone fears to be in direct war with Russia

U.S. missile destroyer heads to Black Sea to participate in Sea Breeze-2021

One Ukrainian soldier died as result of shelling in ​​Pisky area in Donbas

Ukraine celebrates Day of Crimean Tatar Flag on June 26

U.S. Charge d'Affaires highlights Washington's support for Donbas' economy during visit to Mariupol

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD