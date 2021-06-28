Extension of Constitution to entire territory of Ukraine is important task under occupation – Razumkov

The extension of the Constitution to the entire territory of Ukraine is an important task under the occupation of a part of the Ukrainian territory by Russia, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov believes.

"Under the annexation and occupation of a part of the Ukrainian territory, the most important task is to extend the operation of the Constitution throughout the entire territory of our state, to ensure its integrity and inviolability within the internationally recognized borders," Razumkov said at a ceremonial session of the Verkhovna Rada, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Constitution of Ukraine in Kyiv on Monday.

Presidents of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Leonid Kuchma, Viktor Yushchenko and Petro Poroshenko are taking part in the parliamentary session.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, on Monday, for the first time since the spring of last year and the introduction of quarantine in connection with COVID-19, journalists were allowed to work on the balcony in the session hall (until now, only photographers and cameramen could be there).