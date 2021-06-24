PACE appoints Ukrainian MP Honcharenko as human rights rapporteur on migration issues

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has appointed MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (from the European Solidarity faction) as a rapporteur on the state of human rights observance in migration and asylum issues.

"The report will deal with a new EU pact on this issue. For almost a year there have been fierce discussions around it in Europe. In general, the pact offers a compromise between the tough migration policies that some European countries have and the desire to offer more efficient migration and asylum systems. This, first of all, concerns the vulnerability of the state of migrant children, family reunification and detention of migrants," Honcharenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

He said this issue is one of the most important and sensitive for Europe.