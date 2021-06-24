Facts

10:55 24.06.2021

Overall progress in implementation of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement is 54% – Ukrainian authorities

2 min read
The Government Office for Coordination on European and Euro-Atlantic Integration has said that the overall progress in the implementation of the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement is 54%.

"According to the results of the reporting period, this is five years. The Pulse of the Agreement online monitoring system calculated the overall percentage of progress, which is 54%. This is a very good indicator. Since this is about more than half of the fulfillment of obligations to date," acting Deputy Director General of the Government Office for Coordination on European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Maryna Nelina said at the conference entitled "Results of Six Years of Implementation of the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement" held on Thursday in Kyiv.

The greatest progress since the implementation of the Agreement has been achieved in the following areas: entrepreneurship (81%), government procurement (83%), humanitarian policy (84%), technical barriers to trade (85%), justice, freedom, security, human rights (85%) and political dialog, national security and defense (89%).

Among all 24 areas, the least progress was made in the areas of: financial cooperation and combating fraud (24%), transport, transport infrastructure, postal and courier services (35%) and the financial sector (36%).

As for the implementation of the Agreement within six years, in 2015 Ukraine completed 95% of the necessary measures, in 2016 – 81%, in 2017 – 68%, in 2018 – 65%, in 2019 – 48% and in 2020 – only 34% of measures.

The central executive bodies completed 54% of all the activities assigned to them, the Verkhovna Rada completed 43% of the tasks, and other authorities – 37%.

