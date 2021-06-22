Facts

18:58 22.06.2021

Zelensky, Merkel talk over phone, exchange invitations

2 min read
 On Tuesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and exchanged invitations for mutual visits, the presidential press service reported.

"Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the invitation to Angela Merkel to visit Ukraine to participate in the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform and events marking the 30th anniversary of our country's independence," the message reads.

For her part, the Federal Chancellor invited the President of Ukraine to pay a visit to Berlin in the near future to discuss a number of issues of bilateral relations between Ukraine and Germany and the process of peaceful settlement in Donbas.

They also stressed the significance of today's date - the Day of Mourning and Remembrance of the Victims of War in Ukraine, noting the importance of historical responsibility for the crimes of Nazism in our country and the preservation of the memory of human victims.

"Our conversation takes place on a special date. The world must do everything to ensure that such tragedies never happen again," said the President of Ukraine.

Later on Twitter, President Zelensky announced that Merkel had invited him to visit Germany on July 12.

"On a special date, spoke with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel that the world must do everything to prevent such tragedies as WW2 from happening again. Grateful for the invitation to visit Berlin on July 12 to discuss current security and cooperation issues of Ukraine & Germany," the president said on Twitter.

Tags: #zelensky #merkel
