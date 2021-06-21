Ukraine registers 323 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 323 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, as well as 677 recoveries and 16 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Telegram on Monday.

"Ukraine recorded 323 new cases of COVID-19 [among them 15 children and zero medical workers] on June 21, 2021. Over the past day, 375 persons were hospitalized, 16 died, and 677 recovered," the ministry said.

Ukraine reported 479 new cases of COVID-19 on June 20, some 852 cases on June 19, some 967 cases on June 18, some 1,188 cases on June 17, some 1,045 cases on June 16, some 1,014 cases on June 15, and 420 cases on June 14.

Over the entire period of pandemic, Ukraine has seen 2.230 million cases of COVID-19, including 2.152 million recoveries and 52,032 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, most new cases were reported from Kyiv city (95), Mykolaiv region (26), Lviv region (23), Dnipropetrovsk region (22), and Zaporizhia region (22).