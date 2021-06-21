Facts

11:17 21.06.2021

Ukraine registers 323 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine registers 323 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 323 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, as well as 677 recoveries and 16 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Telegram on Monday.

"Ukraine recorded 323 new cases of COVID-19 [among them 15 children and zero medical workers] on June 21, 2021. Over the past day, 375 persons were hospitalized, 16 died, and 677 recovered," the ministry said.

Ukraine reported 479 new cases of COVID-19 on June 20, some 852 cases on June 19, some 967 cases on June 18, some 1,188 cases on June 17, some 1,045 cases on June 16, some 1,014 cases on June 15, and 420 cases on June 14.

Over the entire period of pandemic, Ukraine has seen 2.230 million cases of COVID-19, including 2.152 million recoveries and 52,032 deaths.

In the past 24 hours, most new cases were reported from Kyiv city (95), Mykolaiv region (26), Lviv region (23), Dnipropetrovsk region (22), and Zaporizhia region (22).

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:56 21.06.2021
Celebrations on 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence to cost UAH 100 mln – Finance Ministry

Celebrations on 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence to cost UAH 100 mln – Finance Ministry

14:14 19.06.2021
FMs of Ukraine, Poland coordinate positions on counteraction to Nord Stream 2

FMs of Ukraine, Poland coordinate positions on counteraction to Nord Stream 2

12:26 19.06.2021
Ukraine records 852 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,736 people recovered – ministry

Ukraine records 852 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,736 people recovered – ministry

11:32 19.06.2021
White House denies info that United States suspends allocation of military aid to Ukraine

White House denies info that United States suspends allocation of military aid to Ukraine

17:57 18.06.2021
Liashko: It's necessary to carry out 119,000 vaccinations per day for 10 mln vaccinations against COVID-19 by summer end

Liashko: It's necessary to carry out 119,000 vaccinations per day for 10 mln vaccinations against COVID-19 by summer end

16:43 18.06.2021
Delfast plans to achieve 51% localization of e-bike production in Ukraine in 2022

Delfast plans to achieve 51% localization of e-bike production in Ukraine in 2022

14:52 18.06.2021
Over 50,000 cyberattacks launched on state information resources last week – communications service

Over 50,000 cyberattacks launched on state information resources last week – communications service

13:43 18.06.2021
Ukraine strives for meeting of Normandy format leaders to take place ASAP – Kuleba

Ukraine strives for meeting of Normandy format leaders to take place ASAP – Kuleba

11:00 18.06.2021
Energy Ministry set to hold 'green' auctions in 2022, revise quotas for participation in them - UWEA

Energy Ministry set to hold 'green' auctions in 2022, revise quotas for participation in them - UWEA

10:59 18.06.2021
Fully vaccinated Ukrainians can enter Germany to visit relatives, friends, or for tourist purposes from June 25 – embassy

Fully vaccinated Ukrainians can enter Germany to visit relatives, friends, or for tourist purposes from June 25 – embassy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky to present national program Healthy Ukraine on June 22

EU approves another package of sanctions against Belarus – European Council president

EU extends Crimea sanctions by one more year

Celebrations on 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence to cost UAH 100 mln – Finance Ministry

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas with violations place tanks in occupied village – JFO HQ

LATEST

Zelensky to present national program Healthy Ukraine on June 22

EU approves another package of sanctions against Belarus – European Council president

Ukrainian Navy conducts tactical maneuvers in Black Sea with combat exercises

EU extends Crimea sanctions by one more year

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas with violations place tanks in occupied village – JFO HQ

NSDC introduces full package of sanctions against Dmytro Firtash, Pavlo Fuks – Danilov

SBU conducting searches at Municipal Warta in framework of case on illegal handling of weapons

SBU prevents sale of classified defense devices, for which offenders sought $2 mln

Zelensky announces launch of project to build hospitals according to European standards

Zelensky signs decree to increase minimum wage for doctors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD