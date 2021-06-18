Liashko: It's necessary to carry out 119,000 vaccinations per day for 10 mln vaccinations against COVID-19 by summer end

In order to carry out 10 million vaccinations against COVID-19 by the end of the summer, it is necessary to carry out 119,000 vaccinations daily, said Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

"I talked about my plans to make 10 million vaccinations by the end of the summer. Now we have almost 2 million vaccinations, but over the past three days, their number has significantly grown. The target that will allow us to fulfill the plan is 119,000 vaccinations per day," he told reporters on Friday.

Liashko noted that currently the maximum number of vaccinations reaches 73,000-76,000 per day.

He recalled that 4 million doses of vaccines were received in June, "there will be even more" in July.

"We will specifically talk about the quantity when the delivery dates are fixed," he said.