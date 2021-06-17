G7 Ambassadors urge to hold local elections in 18 communities of Donbas ASAP

The ambassadors of the G7 countries in Ukraine, following a meeting with representatives of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine (CEC), the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) and the Opora Civil Network, on June 16, called for local elections to be held as soon as possible in 18 territorial communities of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"Ambassadors highlighted the need to: support the CEC; deliver timely further improvements to electoral code to ensure fair, trusted election outcomes; increase gender equality; hold local elections in 18 Donbas communities ASAP; and properly regulate money in politics," the G7 Ambassadors said on Twitter on Thursday.

The ambassadors also emphasized the success of the electoral reform and modernization of the CEC in Ukraine.