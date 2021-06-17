MFA works to open up new infrastructure opportunities for Ukraine – Kuleba

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) is working to open up new infrastructure opportunities for Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Ukraine is part of important transport corridors, and we are constantly working to involve investors, open up new infrastructure opportunities for Ukraine, new business projects and construct transit corridors," Kuleba said at the Infrastructure of Ukraine's South forum, in which he took part via video communication, the MFA press service said on Thursday.

The minister said that at the talks between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the head of the Foreign Ministry, there is always the theme of the development of the Ukrainian maritime industry, ports, raising investment in concessions, and the development of transit routes.

It is noted that Kuleba gave a specific example of his conversation a few days ago with the head of Turkmen diplomacy on transit communication between Central Europe and Central Asia with the involvement of Ukraine and Turkmenistan.

"We are fighting for Ukraine's place in the sun, and this fight is especially relevant now, when supply chains are changing due to COVID-19 pandemic. Some new problems are also new opportunities. The task of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to minimize problems and maximize the benefits for Ukraine and Ukraine's business," he said.

Kuleba said the MFA will always be a reliable partner for Ukrainian business and is constantly working to create opportunities in foreign markets, support Ukrainian exporters in certification issues, establish contacts with authorities, and settle problems.

"A separate important issue is the security of the Black Sea region. If there is no security, there will be no safe trade. Along with international partners, we are working to stabilize the situation in the Black Sea. So that Russia does not create obstacles to trade with its exercises and actions. This is one of the priority tasks of the Foreign Ministry," the minister said.

The Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, the head of Ukrzaliznytsia, the mayor of Odesa and the head of Odesa Regional State Administration, executive directors of the logistics business and freight operators, as well as ambassadors and trade representatives of the countries of Europe and the Middle East took part in the forum.