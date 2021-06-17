Facts

11:28 17.06.2021

Ukraine records largest increase in peacefulness globally in 2020

2 min read
Ukraine records largest increase in peacefulness globally in 2020

Ukraine's score in Global Peace Index in 2020 improved by 0.22 or 7.6%, to 2.66, which recorded the largest increase in peacefulness globally among 163 countries, according to the Global Peace Index (GPI) report posted by the London-based Institute for Economics and Peace on Thursday.

"Indictors that improved included violent crime, violent demonstrations, political instability and the intensity of internal conflict," the authors of the report said.

The country rose six places in the GPI to 142 GPI rank between Iran and Israel.

"Although Ukraine had the largest increase in peacefulness, concerns remain about the outbreak of future conflict. Russia massed troops on its border with Ukraine in the early part of 2021… Despite the withdrawal of troops from the border region, tensions are likely to remain high for the foreseeable future," according to the study.

The worst deterioration was shown by Burkina Faso (0.254) and Belarus (0.183), which took 134th and 117th ranks.

Belarus recorded the largest deterioration in the region and the second largest deterioration globally as Belarus experienced the largest anti-government protests in its history, organised by the opposition in response to President Lukashenko seeking a sixth term in office.

Russia is the least peaceful nation in the region and is one of the least peaceful countries in the world on the 2021 GPI, with an overall rank of 154.

In the past year, 87 countries recorded an improvement in peacefulness, while 73 countries recorded a deterioration, and the average level of global peacefulness deteriorated by 0.07% in the 2021 Global Peace Index – the second lowest indicator of change in 15 years of calculating the index.

"It is still too early to fully gauge the long-term effects of the pandemic on peace. However, the changing economic conditions in many nations increases the likelihood of political instability and violent demonstrations," the study said. Over 5,000 pandemic related violent events were recorded between January 2020 and April 2021

Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world, a position it has held since 2008 with GPI of 1.1. It is joined at the top of the index by New Zealand, Denmark, and Portugal.

Afghanistan is the least peaceful country in the world for the fourth consecutive year, followed by Yemen, Syria, and South Sudan.

Tags: #peacefulness #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:53 17.06.2021
For cooperation with IMF, Ukraine should adopt laws on High Council of Justice, inaccurate declaration – Finance Ministry

For cooperation with IMF, Ukraine should adopt laws on High Council of Justice, inaccurate declaration – Finance Ministry

17:18 17.06.2021
Desertification of vast territories threatens to Ukraine in next 30-40 years – Ecology Minister

Desertification of vast territories threatens to Ukraine in next 30-40 years – Ecology Minister

20:14 16.06.2021
Putin: Russia has only one obligation on Ukraine – to promote implementation of Minsk agreement

Putin: Russia has only one obligation on Ukraine – to promote implementation of Minsk agreement

14:29 16.06.2021
Ukraine, Hungary resume joint border patrols – Border Guard Service

Ukraine, Hungary resume joint border patrols – Border Guard Service

09:29 16.06.2021
Ukraine sees uptick in daily coronavirus morbidity

Ukraine sees uptick in daily coronavirus morbidity

18:08 15.06.2021
Ukraine enters green zone for COVID-19 according to EU criteria

Ukraine enters green zone for COVID-19 according to EU criteria

17:58 15.06.2021
IMF begins reviewing tax amnesty law for money laundering safeguards – IMF spokesman

IMF begins reviewing tax amnesty law for money laundering safeguards – IMF spokesman

17:46 15.06.2021
OSCE head calls for immediate, full compliance with ceasefire in Donbas

OSCE head calls for immediate, full compliance with ceasefire in Donbas

12:01 15.06.2021
Ukraine deserves to be equal NATO member – Zelensky

Ukraine deserves to be equal NATO member – Zelensky

09:40 15.06.2021
In Ukraine, 50,057 people vaccinated against COVID-19 per day - Health Ministry

In Ukraine, 50,057 people vaccinated against COVID-19 per day - Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

All Kyiv metro stations resume operation as usual

Biden-Putin summit meeting concluded after four hours of talks – media

Cabinet extends quarantine in Ukraine until Aug 31, sets new regulations

Cabinet to extend quarantine until Aug 31 – Shmyhal

Ukraine enters green zone for COVID-19 according to EU criteria

LATEST

Desertification of vast territories threatens to Ukraine in next 30-40 years – Ecology Minister

Social Policy Ministry launches pilot project 'Work Freely' for employment of people with disabilities

All Kyiv metro stations resume operation as usual

G7 Ambassadors urge to hold local elections in 18 communities of Donbas ASAP

MFA works to open up new infrastructure opportunities for Ukraine – Kuleba

Ryanair launches flights from Kyiv to Turin in Oct

Ambassador Korniychuk discussed the preparation of a pilgrimage to Uman with representatives of Jewish organizations

President's Office Dpty Head Mashovets, U.S. diplomats discuss reforming Ukraine's security-defense sector

Ukrainian soldier wounded as result of shelling near Luhanske in Donbas

Biden-Putin summit meeting concluded after four hours of talks – media

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD