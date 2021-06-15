Facts

11:32 15.06.2021

Rada adopts law with amendments to Tax Code on tax amnesty - 243 votes

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a law with amendments to the Tax Code on the voluntary declaration of assets of individuals from the package of presidential bills on tax amnesty, which introduced the ability to declare assets for individuals from September 1, 2021.

A correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine reports that bill No. 5153 at second reading was supported by 243 people's deputies with the quorum being 226 votes.

The law provides for a one-time voluntary declaration of assets of individuals from September 1, 2021 to September 1, 2022. At the same time, declarants cannot be persons who, in any period from January 1, 2010, perform or have performed public functions in Ukraine (in the wording for the first reading it was proposed to indicate 2005).

"One of the goals of this amnesty is the return of funds that residents have withdrawn abroad and that remain with our residents. To do this, we introduce a 7% or 9% rate for funds that remain abroad. For funds that they return to Ukraine and will declare the rate is 5%," the head of the committee on finance, taxation and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, has said.

At the same time, the deputies failed the vote on the amendment, which implied taxation of the sale of the second and each subsequent property during the year. The corresponding amendment, which was recommended to be taken into account by the relevant committee in the draft law for second reading, was put up for confirmation by MP Oleksandr Dubinsky, and the vote did not collect the required number of votes.

As reported, at the end of March, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis presidential bill No. 5153 with amendments to the Tax Code on the voluntary declaration of assets of individuals. In addition, the parliament at first reading supported bills Nos. 5355 and 5356 from the package of draft laws on tax amnesty. They offer the payment of a fee on the monetary value of the declared assets at the following rates: 5% - a general rate, 9% - in relation to assets placed abroad, 2.5% - on government bonds purchased from January 1, 2021 to June 20, 2022 before filing declaration.

Tags: #amendments #rada #tax
