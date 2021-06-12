Facts

17:22 12.06.2021

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Linde to visit Ukraine on June 13-15

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde will pay a working visit to Ukraine on June 13 to June 15.

"This will be the second visit of Ann Linde to our country from the beginning of the Swedish chairmanship in the OSCE, which confirms Sweden's priority attention to the issue of ending the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine," the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

The key subjects of the talks between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ann Linde will be the security situation in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, efforts for a political and diplomatic settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict, the activities of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, and freedom of navigation in the Azov and Black Seas.

The ministers will also discuss the development of the political dialogue between Ukraine and Sweden, the increase in trade and investment, the strengthening of interaction in international organizations, the intensification of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sectors.

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office will visit, along with the Ukrainian MFA leadership, the area of the Joint Force Operation, where she will personally get acquainted with the activities of the OSCE SMM in Ukraine and the consequences of the Russian armed aggression, the peculiarities of the movement of ships in the Black and Azov Seas.

On June 15, Kuleba and Linde will hold a joint press conference.

Tags: #linde #ukraine
